Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 December, 2020, 8:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Barca schedule presidential election for January 24

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

MADRID, DEC 1: Barcelona will hold elections for a new president on January 24, the club said on Monday, following former chief Josep Maria Bartomeu's resignation early this year.
Bartomeu stepped down in August after the Catalan giants had been unsettled by a transfer request from their star player Lionel Messi.
One of the front runners Joan Laporta, who was at the helm of Barca from 2003-2010, a period which included four La Liga titles and two Champions League triumphs, has already announced he will run for the office. Potential candidates must collect 2,257 support signatures with a list to be drawn up on December 14 and made official on December 23. An election campaign will be fought over January 15-23 before the club's stake-holding members vote either at their Camp Nou stadium or in regional offices across the country.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Newcastle game with Villa under threat due to coronavirus outbreak
Thomas Bach unopposed in bid for second term as IOC president
More than just prestige on the line for PSG in Champions League
Hazard's Real frustrations continue with thigh injury
Barca schedule presidential election for January 24
Australian Open finalised 'very soon', says tournament chief
Barisal, Dhaka engage survival match today
Australia not panicking over Starc's form dip: Finch


Latest News
Two thirds of world’s school-age children have no internet access
23rd anniversary of CHT Peace Treaty on Wednesday
Fans return to English grounds
Iran's parliament approves bill to stop UN's nuclear inspections
Hanging body of minor recovered in Jamalpur
BNP leader Nazrul Islam in hospital with corona infections
China's sample-return Moon mission touches down
Businessman Noor Ali, wife granted bail in fraudulent case
US offers free online course to improve business, entrepreneurship knowledge
Mash back in training
Most Read News
Role of social media in promoting SDGs
Newly elected committee of KUET Officers' Association pays a courtesy call on  VC
Novel coronavirus may enter brain via nose, study says
Life term means 30yrs in jail depends on order: Appellate Division
City environment and upcoming dry season challenges in Bangladesh
Govt to distribute 30m Covid-19 vaccines for free
Month of Victory begins today
Entry test in 19 varsities to be held under cluster system
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Quiz competition begins
Cabinet warns of jail for not using masks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft