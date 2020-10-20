BANKING EVENTS

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam (right) receiving floral wreath from United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) Executive Committee Chairman Anisuzzaman Chowdhury Ronny at the BSEC office in Dhaka recently. Ronny assured his bank's cooperation for the development of the country's capital market. Among others UCB Managing Director Muhammed Shawkat Jamil, Director Professor Dr. Md. Jonaid Shafiq and other senior officials were also present at the meeting. photo: BankCommunity Bank Bangladesh Ltd Chairman and Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Dr. Benazir Ahmed BPM (Bar) presiding over its 17th board meeting held at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka on Sunday. Managing Director and CEO Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Board Members and high officials were also present at the meeting, where important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agenda of the bank. photo: Bank