

Subhra releases new Rabindra Sangeet album

Subhra has released 2 albums in the past years. "Dujone dujonar", a duet album with poetry recitation and Tagore song (being her first) was a success. She then went on releasing "Shukhero shondhane", by country music, on YouTube. She has, on multiple occasions, represented her country in international festivals and cultural programs in countries like India, Turkey, and Egypt etc.

Recently, Debnath has joined the YouTube community. Her own channel (Subhra Debnath Exclusive) representing her works has been active since the May of 2020. Addressing the pandemic, she has so far created her videos. Coming this 7th of August 2020, Subhra has plans to release yet another video in the YouTube channels of GSERIES and her own. This time, she pays her respects to Rabindranath Tagore, on his death anniversary. This song is part of her new album. The album is released by G SERIES, with the music production by Sourav Chakraborty. Subhra shows much of her gratitude towards GSERIES for helping her with this project. This video will be the first lyrical video in her channel which (along with the other videos) is made by "Feriwala Films". Many of her music videos have also been aired on multiple television channels and her top music video ("Bipode More Rokkha Koro") has gained quiet an attention over the span of a few months.

She has been busy throughout this quarantine being a guest performer in multiple Facebook pages and channels.

If you want to set her newly released music as your ring back tone, the following is to be done in your messaging option: GP: WT 9541995 Sent to 24000, ROBI: GET 9541995 Sent to 8466, Bang link: DOWN 9541995 Sent to 2222 and AIRTEL: CT 9541995 Sent to 3123s.















