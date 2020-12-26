Video
Mehazabien announced as Ambassador of TECNO Mobile in Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Women\'s Own Desk

TECNO Mobile, the global premium smartphone brand, announced Mehazabien Chowdhury, one of the highly applauded actresses in Bangladesh, as its Ambassador in Bangladesh. The renowned actress has been signed for TECNO's future brand and product communication initiatives of TECNO Mobile.
Commenting on her association, Mehazabien Chowdhury said, "The reason behind being the Face of TECNO was solely because TECNO Mobile Bangladesh as a brand embodies the spirit of innovation and meaningful disruption which ensures that Bangladesh prospers digitally and giving all of you the liberty to Expect More. Soon TECNO Mobile is going to launch the brand new Camon 16 Premier, this is undoubtedly the most glamorous phone of this year. I'm sure you will love it too!"
To Capture the essence of brand TECNO Mobile, Mehazabien Chowdhury will soon be seen in a full-fledged marketing campaign around the upcoming TECNO CAMON series smartphone and will bring lots of excitement throughout the time.


