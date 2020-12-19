Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 December, 2020, 6:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Must eliminate violence against women

Published : Saturday, 19 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Must eliminate violence against women

Must eliminate violence against women

Violence against women and girls (VAWG) is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations in our world today remains largely unreported due to the impunity, silence, stigma and shame surrounding it.
In general terms, it manifests itself in physical, sexual and psychological forms, encompassing:
* Intimate partner violence (battering, psychological abuse, marital rape, femicide);
* Sexual violence and harassment (rape, forced sexual acts, unwanted sexual advances, child sexual abuse, forced marriage, street harassment, stalking, cyber- harassment);
* Human trafficking (slavery, sexual exploitation);
* Female genital mutilation; and
* Child marriage.
To further clarify, the Declaration on the Elimination of Violence Against Women issued by the UN General Assembly in 1993, defines violence against women as "any act of gender-based violence that results in, or is likely to result in, physical, sexual or psychological harm or suffering to women, including threats of such acts, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether occurring in public or in private life."
The adverse psychological, sexual and reproductive health consequences of VAWG affect women at all stages of their life. For example, early-set educational disadvantages not only represent the primary obstacle to universal schooling and the right to education for girls; down the line they are also to blame for restricting access to higher education and even translate into limited opportunities for women in the labour market.
While gender-based violence can happen to anyone, anywhere, some women and girls are particularly vulnerable - for instance, young girls and older women, women who identify as lesbian, bisexual, transgender or intersex, migrants and refugees, indigenous women and ethnic minorities, or women and girls living with HIV and disabilities, and those living through humanitarian crises.
Violence against women continues to be an obstacle to achieving equality, development, peace as well as to the fulfillment of women and girls' human rights. All in all, the promise of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - to leave no one behind - cannot be fulfilled without putting an end to violence against women and girls.
Source : https://www.un.org



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Must eliminate violence against women
Men’s engagement can help reduce child marriage: speakers
Need for Sex Education: From the perspective of a Millennial
Begum Rokeya: A leader of female education and progression
Dr Nasreen’s enduring memory of Liberation War
Prevention of and response to gender-based violence: Everyone has a role to play
Women should take care of their health
Natural ways to get smooth lips in winters


Latest News
Probe into distortion of national flag at Rokeya University begins
AL announces candidates for 61 municipality elections
Vandalising Bagha Jatin's statue: Detained principal files case
Police official killed in Patuakhali road accident
US energy department caught up in giant cyber-hack
BNP announces names of candidates for 55 municipality polls
Judiciary makes outstanding success during Covid-19: Law Minister
Blast at Afghan Quran recitation event kills 15 civilians
Babies born to COVID-19 mothers have antibodies: study
UN chief stresses need of virus vaccine for all nations
Most Read News
Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16
Abdul Hye new Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand
Man killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Modi invites BD to join BRICS Bank, Hasina agrees
AL Local Govt Nomination Board meets today
Israel plays ‘quid pro quo’ game with Arab countries
Man held with 15kg gold put on 4-day remand
Housewife’s body found in Feni, family claims murder
Gemcon Khulna win Bangabandhu T20 Cup
Kurigram UP chairman suspended for marrying child
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft