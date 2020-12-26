Video
Hair care in winter

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Life & Style Desk

Hair fall problem
Hair fall is a common problem that people face these days. Now, hair loss occurs due to various reasons as we hardly get any time to maintain a beauty regime in our hectic life. For your hair fall solution you can use a pack.
Pack Preparation: Mix Olive oil and a Yolk properly and massage on your scalp with your finger. After half an hour wash your hair with shampoo properly. On the other hand, you can use coconut oil and lemon juice. Before using mix it properly. Use it on you scalp and wash after half an hour. It can be another solution for hair fall.
Rough and bright less hair  
If you want to return brightness of your hair you can use a pack.
Pack Preparation: Mix 1 cup yogurt, 1 table spoon coconut oil and 1 table spoon lemon juice properly altogether. Use it on your hair and wash after 30 minutes with light hot water.  Use it once in every week.     
Dandruff problem
Maximum people faces dandruff problem in this winter season. The pack given below could be hand.
Pack Preparation: Mix 2 table spoon lemon juice, 2  table spoon olive oil and 2 table spoon light hot water altogether. Use it on your hair and wash with shampoo after 20 minutes. Use it once in every week.
Curd and lemon: This combination helps you to reduce hair fall and acts as a natural conditioner during the winter season. It cures dryness of the scalp and reduces dandruff. Squeeze a few drops of lemon in curd and apply on your hair as a mask. Let it dry and then rinse.
Oil and camphor: To keep your head and hair cool, mix small amount of camphor and oil and apply it on your scalp. It reduces dandruff and the itchiness on the scalp.
Steam: This helps you regain the moisture content and strengthens your hair. It opens the follicles of hair so that they can absorb more nutrients. Above all, steam helps in healthy hair growth, reduces hair fall and makes them shine.
Neem and coconut oil: It acts as anti-fungal oil against the fungus that affects scalp, which makes it red and extremely itchy. Neem and coconut oil together becomes an antiseptic against dandruff and scalp irritation.
Neem paste and curd: A mix of neem eaf paste with curd, when applied on the scalp reduces hair fall, prevents the greying and boosts up hair growth.


Hair care in winter
