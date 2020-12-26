

5 women all Bangladeshis should know about

Begum Rokeya: Begum Rokeya is a household name in Bangladesh due to the massive contribution she made to women's rights. A prolific writer and social reformer, she passionately advocated for their education and independence. Her feminist writings still serve as an inspiration to contemporary activists.

Bibi Russell: Bibi Russell is an international model and fashion designer, best known for developing traditional textiles and handicrafts. She also opened a fashion house named Bibi Productions, which fused indigenous Bengali cultural elements into her design. UNESCO awarded her the title Designer for Development in 1999. She received the title of Artist for Peace by the UNESCO in 2001 and the Peace Prize by the United Nations Associations of Spain in 2004.

Dr Rabia Bhuiyan: Alongside being the first female barrister of Bangladesh, Dr. Bhuiyan has also served as a technocrat Full Minister for the Social Welfare and Women's Affairs of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. She founded Bhuiyan Academy later on, to provide distance learning LLB course of the University of London.

Shirin Akhter: She is the founder of Karmijibi Nari, an organization which aims to achieve the rights and dignity of working women. Over the years KN organized formal and informal sectors' female workers, strengthened their leadership capacity and advocated with concerned authorities to harmonize the existing regulations for the well-being of the workers.

Rubana Huq: The first elected female President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association was featured in BBC 100 Women for two consecutive years. She has held countless leadership positions, including founding Vive Construction and Interiors and the literary magazine Monsoon Letters.

Ziba Mahdi, is a freelance writer













