Saturday, 26 December, 2020, 2:26 PM
Women's Own

Needs of calcium for women

Published : Saturday, 26 December, 2020
The body needs calcium to maintain strong bones and to carry out many important functions. Almost all calcium is stored in bones and teeth, where it supports their structure and hardness. The body also needs calcium for muscles to move and for nerves to carry messages between the brain and every body part. The minimum daily calcium requirement 1000 milligrams (mg) a day for women ages 50 and younger and 1200 mg for women over 50.  How much calcium you need depends on your age and sex. The recommend upper limit for calcium is 2500 mg a day for adult 19 to 50. For those 51 and older, the limit is 2000 mg a day.
Your body doesn't produce calcium, so you must get it through other sources. Calcium can be found in a variety of foods including dairy products, such as cheese, milk and yogurt, dark green leafy vegetables, such as broccoli and kale, Fish with edible soft bones, such as sardines and canned salmon. Calcium -fortified foods and beverages, such as soya products, cereals and fruit juiced and milk Substitutes. To absorb calcium, your body also needs vitamins D. A view food naturally contain small amount of vitamin D, such as canned salmon with bones and egg yolks. You can also get vitamin D from fortified food and sun exposure. The RDA for vitamin 600 international units (15 micrograms) a day for adult women.
Green vegetables, kale had around 260 mg of calcium, per 100g, which is comparatively higher than whole milks 11 mg per 100 gm Tofu, Beans, Nuts and seeds, fortified Foods and Drink. Dairy milk naturally has about 300 milligrams per cup, and dairy products generally are considered the best absorbed source of calcium. Many soya or almond milks are fortified with calcium to at least match the amount of calcium in dairy milk.
Calcium supplement aren't for everyone. If you have a health condition that causes excess calcium in your blood stream (hypocalcaemia) you should avoid calcium supplements. Calcium supplements may risk heart attack. Until more is known about these possible risks, its important to be careful to avoid excessive amounts of calcium.
Dietary calcium is generally safe but more isn't necessarily better, and excessive calcium doesn't useful. If you take calcium supplements and eat calcium -fortified foods, you may be getting more calcium than you realize.  Check food and supplement labels to monitor how much total calcium you're getting a day and whether you're achieving the RDA but not exceeding the recommended upper limit. Be sure to tell your doctor if you're taking calcium supplements.


