

Mousumi Chowdhury

Your body doesn't produce calcium, so you must get it through other sources. Calcium can be found in a variety of foods including dairy products, such as cheese, milk and yogurt, dark green leafy vegetables, such as broccoli and kale, Fish with edible soft bones, such as sardines and canned salmon. Calcium -fortified foods and beverages, such as soya products, cereals and fruit juiced and milk Substitutes. To absorb calcium, your body also needs vitamins D. A view food naturally contain small amount of vitamin D, such as canned salmon with bones and egg yolks. You can also get vitamin D from fortified food and sun exposure. The RDA for vitamin 600 international units (15 micrograms) a day for adult women.

Needs of calcium for women

Calcium supplement aren't for everyone. If you have a health condition that causes excess calcium in your blood stream (hypocalcaemia) you should avoid calcium supplements. Calcium supplements may risk heart attack. Until more is known about these possible risks, its important to be careful to avoid excessive amounts of calcium.

Dietary calcium is generally safe but more isn't necessarily better, and excessive calcium doesn't useful. If you take calcium supplements and eat calcium -fortified foods, you may be getting more calcium than you realize. Check food and supplement labels to monitor how much total calcium you're getting a day and whether you're achieving the RDA but not exceeding the recommended upper limit. Be sure to tell your doctor if you're taking calcium supplements.



















