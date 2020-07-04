

Way of workout for working women during pandemic situation

Women are reading dozens of articles telling them to prioritize self-care practices, like exercise and they might be wondering when the heck they have time to fit them in. What if you could be active while still sitting? With chair exercises you can perform a seated routine that rivals any you have ever done on your feet! Chair based exercises will develop your cardio fitness, muscular strength, and flexibility. Here are some of the best chair exercises.

Warming up - Neck Stretch

Loosening and warming the muscles prepares them for the movements they're about to do and dramatically reduces the risk of injury.

How to do: Sit up straight, and slowly tilt your head toward your right shoulder until you feel a stretch. Hold this position while gradually extending your left arm down and to the side. You should feel a stretch on the left side of your neck. Release, and repeat on the other side.

Chair exercise for arms - Bicep Curls

Stronger muscles can provide greater balance and stability. Being stronger also makes daily life easier. Lifting bags and other items that used to weigh you down might serve as a reminder of your improved fitness and health.

How to do: For a simple bicep curl, all you need is a set of resistance bands. Start by choosing your resistance level, from X-light to X-heavy, and then place your feet on the resistance band, shoulder-width apart. Grab the handles of your bands, palm upward, and curl your hands up to your shoulders.

Chair exercise for legs - Knee Lifts

It may seem impossible to strengthen your quads which is the largest muscle group in your body along with glutes while sitting down, but you absolutely can!

How to do: Sit up straight with your feet flat. Slowly lift your right knee toward your chest, and then lower your foot back to the floor. Repeat with your left leg. For an added challenge, pause for a five-count at the top of the movement.

Chair core exercise - Tummy Twists

Strengthening your core and abs are crucial for improving balance and stability. Perform seated core exercises to improve muscular foundation and protect from accidental falls.

How to do: Sit up straight with your feet flat on the ground. Hold your arms at a ninety-degree angle with your elbows at your sides and your forearms extended in front of you. Rotate your upper torso to the left through a full range of motion. Keep your lower body still, and brace your core by imagining you're sucking your belly button toward your spine. Return to the middle and twist to the right. This exercise strengthens your obliques, abdominal muscles used for trunk rotation, and will help you maintain good posture.

Chair aerobics for cardio - Chair Running

Improved cardiovascular health is essential for reducing the risk of heart attacks and improving your overall quality of life. Chair cardio exercises for seniors is one of the best ways to make daily life less tiring. Tired of feeling winded after climbing the stairs? Chair aerobics will strengthen your lungs and your heart, so you're ready to face the world.

How to do: Sit with your legs extended, toes pointed, and arms bent by your sides. Lean back slightly so that your shoulder blades barely touch the back of your chair. Gently lift your feet from the floor. Pull one knee toward you while the other is extended, and then switch, mimicking a running motion.

Chair exercise for flexibility - Sit and Reach

Being flexible, with a full range of motion, makes everything feel better, like reaching down to tie your shoe, or stretching for the top shelf. Flexibility reduces stiffness and pain, allowing you to perform your daily activities.

How to do: Sit with your knees together and your back straight. Extend one arm straight toward the ceiling. Stretch your body upward, feeling the stretch along your torso. Look toward your hand to get a stretch in your neck and shoulders. Hold for five to ten seconds, switch to the other side.

Benefits of chair exercises

Whenever you are working from your home or at your office sitting on a chair, seated exercise offers all the benefits of standing exercise, without the risk. After a few weeks of regular chair exercise, you can expect to see an improvement in your overall health and fitness. You'll feel better, and your daily routine will be easier. A few benefits include:

l Improved flexibility and range of motion

l Decreased joint pain and stiffness

l Improved muscle strength and balance

l Increased blood circulation

l Elevated mood and concentration

l Lowered stress levels















