Friday, 5 June, 2020, 1:57 AM
Tiger Woods urges calm over 'shocking' Floyd death

Published : Friday, 5 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

LOS ANGELES, JUNE 4: Golf superstar Tiger Woods called George Floyd's death a "shocking tragedy" but said violent protests were not the answer as unrest flared across the United States on Monday.




Woods said he had the "utmost respect" for police and likened the situation to the Los Angeles riots of 1992, after four police were acquitted over the beating of motorist Rodney King.
America is witnessing its most widespread protests since the 1960s after Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while being arrested in Minneapolis.
"My heart goes out to George Floyd, his loved ones and all of us who are hurting right now," Woods said in a statement on Twitter.
"I have always had the utmost respect for our law enforcement. They train so diligently to understand how, when and where to use force.    -AFP



