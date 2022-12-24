

Avoid UTI in winter season

Drink more water

Drink at least two litres of water daily. Water helps flush out the bacteria in your bladder and eliminate the infection faster. Water also dilutes your urine, making urination less painful.

Don't hold urine

Urinate as soon as you feel the pressure rather than holding on. Doctors say that holding urine for long multiplies the bacteria and causes infection.

Take antibiotics

In some cases, doctors may prescribe antibiotics to kill the bacteria causing the bladder infection. However, a minor bladder infection can resolve on its own with personal attention and care. Increased hydration and urination may help heal the infection.

Good personal hygiene: It is imperative for you to follow good hygiene practices. After visiting the toilet, make sure to clean your genital area thoroughly.

Load up on Vitamin C: Eating foods loaded with vitamin C can boost immunity and increase the level of acidity of your urine, eradicating the bacteria that can cause infections. Eat oranges, kiwi, red peppers, and grapefruit to stay healthy.

Wear loose-fitting clothes

As we know that bacteria usually thrive in warm and moist environments, wearing tight jeans and tight-fitting clothes trap moisture and can help bacteria grow. Wear loose-fitting clothes that allows your skin to breathe and keep the bacteria at bay.

Change undergarments daily

As women are more prone to infections, they should be more cautious when it comes to their private parts. You should change your undergarments twice a day. Also, wipe your bottom properly to prevent bacteria from around the anus entering the urethra.

Choose cotton underwear

Not just they are comfortable but wearing cotton underwear will help keep the vagina dry. On the other hand, synthetic or nylon underwear can cause excessive friction and lead to discharge of fluid, causing irritability.

Go for cranberries: It is one of the potent remedies for UTIs. This fruit is packed with proanthocyanidins, a chemical compound that allows the prevention of E. Coli bacteria from getting attached to the bladder, and reduces the instances of infection.













Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are common in winters, but can be avoided by following certain tips.Drink more waterDrink at least two litres of water daily. Water helps flush out the bacteria in your bladder and eliminate the infection faster. Water also dilutes your urine, making urination less painful.Don't hold urineUrinate as soon as you feel the pressure rather than holding on. Doctors say that holding urine for long multiplies the bacteria and causes infection.Take antibioticsIn some cases, doctors may prescribe antibiotics to kill the bacteria causing the bladder infection. However, a minor bladder infection can resolve on its own with personal attention and care. Increased hydration and urination may help heal the infection.Good personal hygiene: It is imperative for you to follow good hygiene practices. After visiting the toilet, make sure to clean your genital area thoroughly.Load up on Vitamin C: Eating foods loaded with vitamin C can boost immunity and increase the level of acidity of your urine, eradicating the bacteria that can cause infections. Eat oranges, kiwi, red peppers, and grapefruit to stay healthy.Wear loose-fitting clothesAs we know that bacteria usually thrive in warm and moist environments, wearing tight jeans and tight-fitting clothes trap moisture and can help bacteria grow. Wear loose-fitting clothes that allows your skin to breathe and keep the bacteria at bay.Change undergarments dailyAs women are more prone to infections, they should be more cautious when it comes to their private parts. You should change your undergarments twice a day. Also, wipe your bottom properly to prevent bacteria from around the anus entering the urethra.Choose cotton underwearNot just they are comfortable but wearing cotton underwear will help keep the vagina dry. On the other hand, synthetic or nylon underwear can cause excessive friction and lead to discharge of fluid, causing irritability.Go for cranberries: It is one of the potent remedies for UTIs. This fruit is packed with proanthocyanidins, a chemical compound that allows the prevention of E. Coli bacteria from getting attached to the bladder, and reduces the instances of infection.