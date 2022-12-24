Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 December, 2022, 1:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

 Health Advice

Avoid UTI in winter season

Published : Saturday, 24 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Women\'s Own Desk

Avoid UTI in winter season

Avoid UTI in winter season

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are common in winters, but can be avoided by following certain tips.
Drink more water
Drink at least two litres of water daily. Water helps flush out the bacteria in your bladder and eliminate the infection faster. Water also dilutes your urine, making urination less painful.
Don't hold urine
Urinate as soon as you feel the pressure rather than holding on. Doctors say that holding urine for long multiplies the bacteria and causes infection.
Take antibiotics
In some cases, doctors may prescribe antibiotics to kill the bacteria causing the bladder infection. However, a minor bladder infection can resolve on its own with personal attention and care. Increased hydration and urination may help heal the infection.
Good personal hygiene: It is imperative for you to follow good hygiene practices. After visiting the toilet, make sure to clean your genital area thoroughly.
Load up on Vitamin C: Eating foods loaded with vitamin C can boost immunity and increase the level of acidity of your urine, eradicating the bacteria that can cause infections. Eat oranges, kiwi, red peppers, and grapefruit to stay healthy.
Wear loose-fitting clothes
As we know that bacteria usually thrive in warm and moist environments, wearing tight jeans and tight-fitting clothes trap moisture and can help bacteria grow. Wear loose-fitting clothes that allows your skin to breathe and keep the bacteria at bay.
Change undergarments daily
As women are more prone to infections, they should be more cautious when it comes to their private parts. You should change your undergarments twice a day. Also, wipe your bottom properly to prevent bacteria from around the anus entering the urethra.
Choose cotton underwear
Not just they are comfortable but wearing cotton underwear will help keep the vagina dry. On the other hand, synthetic or nylon underwear can cause excessive friction and lead to discharge of fluid, causing irritability.
Go for cranberries: It is one of the potent remedies for UTIs. This fruit is packed with proanthocyanidins, a chemical compound that allows the prevention of E. Coli bacteria from getting attached to the bladder, and reduces the instances of infection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CARE Bangladesh launches ‘Amar shopno, amar golpo’
Poet, journalist Syeda Rashida Bari honoured with title of ‘Bangladesh Ratno’
Avoid UTI in winter season
Soothing dry, cracked feet in winter
‘It’s relentless’: Canada media demand action over online abuse
South Africa to decriminalise sex work
Spain lawmakers approve transgender rights bill
Webinar on women’s financial inclusion


Latest News
Man stabbed dead in Bogura
Japanese woman, daughters barred at airport while leaving country
Dhaka Test: Bangladesh secure 71-4 before lunch
Kurigram road accident leaves two dead
Moderate to thick fog likely in parts of country
Youth crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Sheikh Hasina inaugurates AL’s 22nd national council
Dhaka air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
US announces in-person interview waivers for some visa applicants
Housewife commits suicide in Mymensingh
Most Read News
Suez Canal chief seeks to dispel fears over draft Egypt law
Bangladesh reports 39 dengue cases
4 Rohingyas shot at Ukhiya camp
Quader asks AL men to remain alert
Man, nephew killed in Tangail road mishap
Three killed in Savar road accident
AL invites BNP to join its national council
Taijul laments missed chances, still thinks Dhaka Test winnable
Parents killed, children hurt as truck hits motorcycle
Glass act: Scientists reveal secrets of frog transparency
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft