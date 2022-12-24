

Soothing dry, cracked feet in winter

Brushing your feet: That's right - brush them! Use a dry, natural bristled brush to gently brush your feet in a circular motion. This exfoliates the skin, as well as stimulates blood flow and skin cell regeneration.

Smooth skin with a pumice stone: A pumice stone is basically a hard volcanic rock that smoothes any hard or rough areas of the feet when wetted and rubbed against them. A great time to do this is at the end of a shower or bath. If your feet are severely cracked, you may find it painful to smooth them with the pumice stone. At this point, you should consult a podiatrist who can consult with you on how to safely treat your feet.

A natural oil that works for your feet, is coconut oil: It's your safe bet for winter, and is a great source to treat dry skin. Not just that, it can also improve the texture of your skin and increase the lipids. All you need to do is 3 to 4 drops of it and massage your feet for a while. Let it get absorbed in your skin and you will notice your skin get better.

Woollen socks: It may seem quite tempting in winter but the rubbing of these socks can cause moisture loss. Your best bet? Go for cotton socks. For your home, you can wear slippers with socks. If you walk barefoot, your feet will be more prone to dry skin as it causes friction that can easily make it flaky.

To avoid ugly calluses shoes: To avoid ugly calluses on your feet, buy footwear that fits well. Poorly fitted options can rub against your skin and turn dry. For winter, first cover your feet with cotton socks, and then wear your boots. This will ensure improved skin texture!

Moisturize: In addition to the above methods, don't forget to moisturize. Look for lotions and creams that include natural ingredients like coconut oil or shea butter that won't irritate your dry skin. Apply every evening before bed and you'll notice a difference in no time!













