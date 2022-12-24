Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 December, 2022, 1:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

 Beauty Tips

Soothing dry, cracked feet in winter

Published : Saturday, 24 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Women\'s Own Desk

Soothing dry, cracked feet in winter

Soothing dry, cracked feet in winter

The cold winter air can be very rough on your skin - especially the skin on your feet! Some of the best ways to soothe your dry, cracked feet this winter include:
Brushing your feet: That's right - brush them! Use a dry, natural bristled brush to gently brush your feet in a circular motion. This exfoliates the skin, as well as stimulates blood flow and skin cell regeneration.
Smooth skin with a pumice stone:  A pumice stone is basically a hard volcanic rock that smoothes any hard or rough areas of the feet when wetted and rubbed against them. A great time to do this is at the end of a shower or bath. If your feet are severely cracked, you may find it painful to smooth them with the pumice stone. At this point, you should consult a podiatrist who can consult with you on how to safely treat your feet.
A natural oil that works for your feet, is coconut oil: It's your safe bet for winter, and is a great source to treat dry skin. Not just that, it can also improve the texture of your skin and increase the lipids. All you need to do is 3 to 4 drops of it and massage your feet for a while. Let it get absorbed in your skin and you will notice your skin get better.
Woollen socks: It may seem quite tempting in winter but the rubbing of these socks can cause moisture loss. Your best bet? Go for cotton socks. For your home, you can wear slippers with socks. If you walk barefoot, your feet will be more prone to dry skin as it causes friction that can easily make it flaky.
To avoid ugly calluses shoes: To avoid ugly calluses on your feet, buy footwear that fits well. Poorly fitted options can rub against your skin and turn dry. For winter, first cover your feet with cotton socks, and then wear your boots. This will ensure improved skin texture!
Moisturize: In addition to the above methods, don't forget to moisturize. Look for lotions and creams that include natural ingredients like coconut oil or shea butter that won't irritate your dry skin. Apply every evening before bed and you'll notice a difference in no time!


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CARE Bangladesh launches ‘Amar shopno, amar golpo’
Poet, journalist Syeda Rashida Bari honoured with title of ‘Bangladesh Ratno’
Avoid UTI in winter season
Soothing dry, cracked feet in winter
‘It’s relentless’: Canada media demand action over online abuse
South Africa to decriminalise sex work
Spain lawmakers approve transgender rights bill
Webinar on women’s financial inclusion


Latest News
Man stabbed dead in Bogura
Japanese woman, daughters barred at airport while leaving country
Dhaka Test: Bangladesh secure 71-4 before lunch
Kurigram road accident leaves two dead
Moderate to thick fog likely in parts of country
Youth crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Sheikh Hasina inaugurates AL’s 22nd national council
Dhaka air 3rd most polluted in the world this morning
US announces in-person interview waivers for some visa applicants
Housewife commits suicide in Mymensingh
Most Read News
Suez Canal chief seeks to dispel fears over draft Egypt law
Bangladesh reports 39 dengue cases
4 Rohingyas shot at Ukhiya camp
Quader asks AL men to remain alert
Man, nephew killed in Tangail road mishap
Three killed in Savar road accident
AL invites BNP to join its national council
Taijul laments missed chances, still thinks Dhaka Test winnable
Parents killed, children hurt as truck hits motorcycle
Glass act: Scientists reveal secrets of frog transparency
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft