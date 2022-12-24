

CARE Bangladesh launches ‘Amar shopno, amar golpo’

The event was attended by Prof. Nehal Ahmed, DG, DSHE; ILiza Azyei, Unit Chief, Adolescent & Youth, UNFPA; Ram Das, Deputy Country Director, CARE Bangladesh; and Rawnak Jahan, Acting Director, Women & Female Child Empowerment, CARE Bangladesh.

'Amar shopno, amar golpo' has been developed by the Accelerating Action to End Child Marriage project of CARE Bangladesh, supported by UNFPA Bangladesh. The booklet comes with a list of many traditional and non-traditional professions for girls, along with a checklist and pathways that adolescent girls can follow to reach their professional and personal aspirations. Moreover, it also contains the organizational mapping of the institutes that offer education and training and lists the services they provide. CARE Bangladesh will also conduct a validation and consultation workshop in regard to the booklet, enabling young women to seek expert recommendations. The booklet mentions career options across 46 professions under 10 sectors, including Education and Research, Health and Medicine, Engineering and Architecture, Media and Games, Defense, etc.

In regards to the launch, Prof Nehal Ahmed, DG, DSHE, said, "Proper career advice and pathways can play a pivotal role in enabling young girls to step out and build their own lives. 'Amar shopno, amar golpo' is hence a great initiative, taking our young girls a step closer to their aspirations.'

It is of utmost importance for us to collectively focus on educating our young girls on the career options available in the country. They must be able to achieve their aspirations by utilizing their inner strengths and capacities, which is only possible through proper guidance. And that is exactly what CARE Bangladesh is offering through this booklet." Said Rownak Jahan, Acting Director, Women & Female Child Empowerment, CARE Bangladesh.

Ram Das, Deputy Country Director, CARE Bangladesh, said, "The booklet 'Amar shopno, amar golpo' is designed to help young girls who are looking to achieve their dreams but are unable to put the first step. Comprising of several career options across industries, the booklet is CARE Bangladesh's initiative to guide our adolescent girls towards empowerment and independence."

It is mentionable that, Accelerating Action to End Child Marriage of CARE Bangladesh is designed to empower adolescent girls (both married and unmarried) by providing them with knowledge and skill sets on SRHR (Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights), gender, communication, negotiation, and self-reflection. These lessons are delivered through the structured life-skills education program and engagement with key influential community members.

With an objective to enable and empower adolescent girls through relevant career guidance and information, CARE Bangladesh brings upon 'Amar shopno, amar golpo' - a booklet primarily catered to married and unmarried adolescent girls. The book was launched through an event on December 21at Chameli House, CIRDAP.The event was attended by Prof. Nehal Ahmed, DG, DSHE; ILiza Azyei, Unit Chief, Adolescent & Youth, UNFPA; Ram Das, Deputy Country Director, CARE Bangladesh; and Rawnak Jahan, Acting Director, Women & Female Child Empowerment, CARE Bangladesh.'Amar shopno, amar golpo' has been developed by the Accelerating Action to End Child Marriage project of CARE Bangladesh, supported by UNFPA Bangladesh. The booklet comes with a list of many traditional and non-traditional professions for girls, along with a checklist and pathways that adolescent girls can follow to reach their professional and personal aspirations. Moreover, it also contains the organizational mapping of the institutes that offer education and training and lists the services they provide. CARE Bangladesh will also conduct a validation and consultation workshop in regard to the booklet, enabling young women to seek expert recommendations. The booklet mentions career options across 46 professions under 10 sectors, including Education and Research, Health and Medicine, Engineering and Architecture, Media and Games, Defense, etc.In regards to the launch, Prof Nehal Ahmed, DG, DSHE, said, "Proper career advice and pathways can play a pivotal role in enabling young girls to step out and build their own lives. 'Amar shopno, amar golpo' is hence a great initiative, taking our young girls a step closer to their aspirations.'It is of utmost importance for us to collectively focus on educating our young girls on the career options available in the country. They must be able to achieve their aspirations by utilizing their inner strengths and capacities, which is only possible through proper guidance. And that is exactly what CARE Bangladesh is offering through this booklet." Said Rownak Jahan, Acting Director, Women & Female Child Empowerment, CARE Bangladesh.Ram Das, Deputy Country Director, CARE Bangladesh, said, "The booklet 'Amar shopno, amar golpo' is designed to help young girls who are looking to achieve their dreams but are unable to put the first step. Comprising of several career options across industries, the booklet is CARE Bangladesh's initiative to guide our adolescent girls towards empowerment and independence."It is mentionable that, Accelerating Action to End Child Marriage of CARE Bangladesh is designed to empower adolescent girls (both married and unmarried) by providing them with knowledge and skill sets on SRHR (Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights), gender, communication, negotiation, and self-reflection. These lessons are delivered through the structured life-skills education program and engagement with key influential community members.