

Winter hair care tips

Try these winter hair care tips to keep your hair in great shape-even when it's freezing outside:

Cover hair: It is important to cover your hair during the winter months to shield it from the moisture-robbing dry air, snow, wind, and rain. This is not the time to worry about dreaded hat hair. The elements dry your hair out, making it more prone to breakage.

Wool, cotton, and other fabrics can cause breakage as well, so make sure to line your hat with silk or satin to help prevent damage. Fight static electricity under your hat by using a dry oil spray. Dry oils are weightless and contain natural oils that moisturize hair, bringing back its shine.

Get regular trims: Trimming your hair every four to eight weeks is a good way to maintain hair health and keep your locks looking fresh. Take a half inch off the bottom to reduce the chances of developing dry, split ends.

Lower the water temperature when you shower: Even though a steamy shower might be just what you're looking for when the temperature is below freezing, hot water can zap moisture from your hair making it brittle and more vulnerable to breaking. Wash your hair with lukewarm water and follow with a cool rinse instead.

Avoid heat styling: Allowing your hair to air dry is best. Blow drying draws moisture out of your hair increasing the chance of breakage. Heat-free drying helps keep your hair shiny and healthy. Short on time? Try taking your shower in the evening so your tresses can dry naturally overnight. Embrace your natural hair and air-dry whenever possible. When your hair is already delicate in the colder months, heat styling amplifies the issue and sucks the moisture right out of your strands. Refrain from straightening or curling your hair during the winter. Use this time to explore new styles like twists, braids, and buns.

Don't leave the house with wet hair: Wet hair is more vulnerable to damage than dry hair. Walking outside in winter with a wet head can cause hair to freeze and break. While air drying is best, it's better to blow dry your hair than go outdoors with a saturated mane.

Use an oil treatment: When winter wreaks havoc on your hair, restore moisture with an oil-based hair treatment. Choose a lightweight leave-in formula with argan oil to instantly revitalize dry, damaged hair. Apply nourishing hair oil at the ends daily to help replenish moisture and protect your hair.

Deep condition once a week: Moisturizing is the name of the game for winter hair care. Use a leave-in conditioner weekly to replenish moisture and combat the effects of hot styling tools, indoor heating, and cold winter winds. Static hair is a common occurrence when your hair is subject to cold weather.













