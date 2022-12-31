Video
Marium Afiza

First metro rail operator

Published : Saturday, 31 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Women\'s Own Desk

Marium Afiza, the driver who operated the inaugural journey of the country's first metro rail.
Commenting that women are no longer behind, the first woman driver of Metro Rail said that today women are contributing in everything from becoming plane pilots to ship captains, to even running the country.
Marium Afiza said, "I am very happy to be a part of our dream of moving towards a digital transport."
Marium, from Lakshmipur district, was a student of the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at her university.
She said, "I was appointed in November last year. Metrorail is being built for the first time in Bangladesh, so I applied for this job out of interest. It is my pleasure to be able to remember my name with metro rail."
She further said, "The metro rail and the opportunity to run it myself is like a dream to me."
Meanwhile, after the appointment, Marium Afiza took two months of training in train driving from Bangladesh Railway Training Academy in Chittagong.
Then she returned to Dhaka and trained for another four months.
Regarding the metro rail, she said it is an environment-friendly transport and sophisticated one. "We took proper training home and abroad. Now, we are certified to operate the train."
She said people of Dhaka experienced severe traffic congestion every day.
"We all hope that the people of the city will be rid of the curse of traffic congestion [through the metro rail]."


