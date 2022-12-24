

Poet, journalist Syeda Rashida Bari honoured with title of ‘Bangladesh Ratno’

She received a crest and a citation for her contribution to social services as well as Islamic literature.

On behalf of Bashara Kashimpur Bhanderia Darbar Sharif in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia district, the award was given to her at a cultural programme and discussion held on the Darbar Sharif premises recently.

Bhanderia Darbar Sharif mainly focuses on activities on social, spiritual and cultural fields.

Momtaz Begum, social worker and general secretary of Kumarkhali Public Library, attended the event as the chief guest.

Shah Sufi Nakser Ali Bhandari, life member of Kushtia Zila Shilpakala Academy and founder president of Bhandaria Darbar Sharif, chaired the event.

Indian poet Tama Karmaker, Bangladeshi poet Tania Akter Simi and others attended the function.

A multi-dimensional writer, Syeda Rashida Bari is the author of over 100 books. She is lyricist of Bangladesh Betar, BTV and film. She is the editor-publisher of the Dhaka-based monthly magazine 'The Swapner Desh'.

-The author is a freelancer













