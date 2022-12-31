

Adolescent girls get bicycles free of cost

On behalf of the Efficient and Accountable Local Governance (EALG) Project, the bicycles were distributed at a function held at Bagmara Upazila Parishad conference hall on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy Director of Local Government Division Shahana Akhter Jahan, Upazila Chairman Anil Kumar Sarker, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abu Sufian, Upazila Vice-chairmen Muhammad Asaduzzaman and Momtaz Akter and District Facilitator of EALG Project Abu Hena Mostofa Kamal were present at the distribution ceremony.

The project is being implemented aimed at establishing good governance in the local government institutions through ensuring transparency, accountability and citizens' participation in different development works.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahana Akhter Jahan said the present government under the dynamic and prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been implementing diversified programmes for women empowerment.

The EALG project is being implemented in 30 Union Parishads and two upazilas in the district to supplement the government endeavor supported by the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP).

Akhter Jahan also said grassroots people have been availing scopes of improving their living and livelihood conditions as a result of implementing various demand-driven programmes by local government institutions.

Grassroots people, including the marginalized, underprivileged and ethnic minority ones, are getting support for improving their living and livelihood conditions as the government has been implementing multidimensional time-fitting programmes.

As a result of implementation of the projects constantly, positive changes have become visible everywhere in the villages contributing a lot to infusing dynamism into the uplifting activities of rural livelihood.

In his remarks, Abu Hena Mostofa Kamal said the project has created paths of reaching the public representatives to the voters after the election.

In each of the UPs, two ward meetings were held with participation of at least 200 to 500 people.

Different projects of the UPs related to road development, ensuring healthcare, poverty reduction, water and sanitation and agriculture developments, are implemented based on the peoples' demands. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are being achieved through the UPs because these are very important among other local government institutions in the country.

Each and every UP chairman must arrange ward meetings regularly thereby hopes and aspirations of the grassroots population can be reflected. BSS











