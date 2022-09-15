Video
SSC, equivalent exams begin today

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182
Staff Correspondent

This year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations, which were supposed to start in February this year, will begin on Thursday after seven months of the usual scheduled period.
The examinations will take place for two hours (1.4 hours for written exams and 20 minutes for MCQ).
The exams will begin at 11:00am this year instead
of 10:00am to ensure a smooth environment for the exams considering the traffic jam.
According to the inter-board exams coordination committee, some 20,21,868 candidates of 29,591 institutions under nine general boards, madrasha and technical education boards will appear in SSC and equivalents examinations at a total 3,790 centres across the country this year.
A number of 15,99,711 candidates will take part in the SSC exam under nine general boards while 2,68,495 will sit for Dakhil and 1,53,662 for vocational examinations.
The examinations were scheduled to be held on June 19 instead of February due to upsurge in the Covid-19 pandemic. But it was postponed later due to devastating flood in Sylhet, Mymensingh and northern areas of the country.
All examinees have been asked to enter their exam halls 30 minutes before the starting time and no one except the exam secretary will be allowed to carry cellular phones.
According to the schedule, the SSC and its equivalent examinations will end on October 18.


