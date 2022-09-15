Video
Rain, water logging, traffic jam vitiating life of city dwellers  

Published : Thursday, 15 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185
Hedayet Ullah Khan

The nonstop rain created water logging and the water logging caused severe sufferings to the city commuters. The photo was taken from Mugdha Medical Hospital road in the city on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Uninterrupted rainfall in the capital for the last few days, water logging in several areas and severe traffic congestions have paralysed civic life.
Due to the nonstop rainfall during the day, office goers, school and college going students have been facing inconvenience in availing transport to reach their destinations on time.
Meanwhile, a remarkable number of residents of the capital are being  affected with viral fever, respiratory problems and severe headaches every day in the midst of Covid-19 and dengue scare. Especially, the elderly people and infants are the most sufferers.
Visiting different parts of the city--Uttara, Airport area, Nikunja, Banani, Mohakhali, Bijoy Sarani, Farmgate, Tejgaon, Karwan Bazar, Mirpur Road, Shahbagh and Paltan area--on Wednesday it was found that vehicles had to face long period of traffic gridlocks in most roads of the capital. The nonstop rain created water logging and the water logging caused severe traffic jam.
Mizanur Rahman, an employee of a private firm, told the Daily Observer, "Nonstop rain during the starting and closing hours of offices has been creating severe traffic jams on the city roads. And it is worsening our sufferings. On time office attendances is      being hampered by rain and traffic congestion."
"Besides, transport cost increased in such days. Rickshaws and auto-rickshaws demand extra charge on rainy days. We the low income people are becoming victims on such days," he added.
Day labourers had to pass idle time during the uninterrupted rainy days. Many working sites are remaining shut due to rain. It hampers daily wage earners.
Abdul Karim, a construction worker, said, "Our working site has been shut for four days and we are staying at homes without working. As a result, we couldn't earn a single taka these days."
"It is very difficult to run family without making any income. I am meeting my daily expenses by borrowing money from others," he added.
School going children are also facing huge sufferings due to rain, water logging and traffic jam.
Vehicles face long period of traffic gridlocks in most roads of the capital caused by nonstop rain. The photo was taken from Banani in the city on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Sheikh Rohan, a Class IX student studying at a school in Mohammadpur, said, "I am living at Dhaka Udyan and my school is situated at Asad Avenue near the Asad Gate. There is no direct transport to go to school from my area except rickshaws. In rainy days it is too difficult to get a rickshaw for going to school."
"In normal days I use to go school on foots. However, walking in long distance is very hard in rainy days," Rohan added.
The traffic system of Dhaka city has broken for long term rain in the city. Insufficient drainage system creates water logging in many areas of North Dhaka and consequently it intensifies traffic jams in these areas.
Meanwhile, Secondary School Certificate (SSC) is going to start today and the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has requested all SSC and its equivalent examinees to keep enough time in hand while leaving for exam centres as the traffic situation in the capital has taken a turn for the worse in the last couple of days.
Regarding the indescribable traffic congestion for few days on the city roads, Md Munibur Rahman, Additional Commissioner (Traffic) of DMP, said, "The road from Gazipur is very deplorable. Many development works are ongoing there. Along with rain, uncoordinated digging of roads also added sufferings."
"Insufficient drainage creates water logging and construction work on different roads had added to commuting woes," he added.
Munibur Rahman also said, "We have deployed more police already keeping in mind the SSC exam and we also have circulated a notice in this regard."


