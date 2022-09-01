DU approves new admission strategy

Admission seekers at the Dhaka University (DU) can sit for the examinations in four units from the 2022-23 academic session.

In this regard, the deans committee of the university approved a first-year admission strategy in a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair on Tuesday.

There will be Arts, Law and Social Sciences unit for the humanities group students while Science unit and Business Education unit for the science and commerce background students respectively.

In the case of branch change, students of the science and commerce background can sit in the Arts, Law and Social Sciences unit examination to choose departments of this unit.

Besides, humanities background students can sit in the test of the Science unit only to study at the Mathematics and Statistics departments. Apart from this, both the students of science and humanities background will be allowed to sit in the Business Education unit admission examination.











