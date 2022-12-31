4 northern districts shiver as mild cold wave rolls in

A mild cold wave is sweeping through Naogaon, Panchagarh, Jashore and Chuadanga, said the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Friday.

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 8.7 degrees Celsius in Tetulia in the 24 hours to 6:00am on Friday. The highest temperature was recorded at 29.0 degrees Celsius in Cox's Bazar.

When the temperature drops below 10 degrees Celsius or less and continues for some period, it is considered a cold wave, according to the BMD.

Different parts of Bangladesh experience different intensities of cold waves. Temperature between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius is considered a mild cold wave, 6 to 8 degrees Celsius a moderate cold wave and less than 6 degrees Celsius a severe cold wave.

Also, the BMD said moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the country from midnight till morning. -UNB













