Thursday, 1 September, 2022, 12:18 PM
Sustainable bond practices promise sustainable environment

Published : Thursday, 1 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff correspondent

The issuance of sustainability-linked bonds, that incentivise issuers achievement on sustainability objectives through key performance targets, hit a record US$8.6 billion in the first quarter this year-a 57 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.
Moody's expects that these will see "significant growth" throughout the remainder of the year as issuers look for investors that are placing greater emphasis on sustainability. There is also greater willingness from borrowers to change how they do business, putting environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations at the core of their business.
There are few signs of the boom for sustainable finance abating. With the proliferation of net-zero emissions goals from governments and financial institutions, sustainable bond sales are poised to increase. This will be the year of "green stimulus as major economies attempt to integrate their economic recovery and job creation initiatives with their longer-term efforts to reduce carbon emissions," Moody's wrote in a recent report.
Greater policy focus on climate change and sustainable development in some of the world's largest economies is supporting further growth and development of sustainable finance markets globally.
China, for example, has set a goal of carbon neutrality by 2060 and aims to have carbon emissions peak by 2030 under its draft 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25). The plan also highlights a number of energy and environmental targets.
The European Union (EU) remains at the forefront of sustainable finance policy developments with the bloc's Green Deal while the United States has seemingly reengaged with climate and sustainable development on the international stage since the appointment of President Joe Biden.
China too is developing a taxonomy in collaboration with the EU to reduce fragmentation in sustainable finance practices across the two regions.


