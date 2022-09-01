

Fixing prices a must for stable kitchen market



However, the clearly specified commodities to be sold at government fixed price are rice, wheat, flour, refined sugar, edible oil, lentils, onions, MS products and cement.



The decision of fixing prices of aforementioned products by government reportedly is the outcome of a meeting called on Tuesday by the Commerce Ministry at secretariat amid participation of all stakeholders concerned.



However, some other key decisions taken unanimously in the meeting were - in place of the tariff commission, government will fix the exact price of these nine products considering the international market price and domestic production and supply chain. Secondly, take legal action against anyone charging more than prices fixed, and finally determine the reasonable price of all nine products in the next 15 days.



Government's decision to fix the commodities' price itself instead of the Tariff Commission is another reminder of the extent of mismanagement and chaos our country's kitchen markets are gripped with. And the issue of considering legal action against exorbitant price of essentials that came up in the meeting - we repeatedly urged in our editorials in different times earlier.



We believe, had our words not fallen in deaf ears of the authorities concerned, the volatility of kitchen market would have not prolonged so far. The fashion in which dubious traders have toyed with common people's pockets by charging high prices for almost all kitchen essentials, no doubt manifests the ineptness of authorities concerned.



With people's source of income squeezed against the backdrop of a war-cum-pandemic reality, such immoral price hike of commodities is not only unacceptable, also a culpable crime that rightly calls forth exemplary legal actions.



We believe government's recent commitment for taking legal action against traders and retailers charging extra price for commodities against government fixed price will be translated into action. From the latest instance of chaotic egg market, it can be said that with government's goodwill, it is not impossible at all to bring daily essential prices under control.



Such sinister game of price manipulation cannot continue any longer. This must be stopped. Government price fixing will be meaningful only then, when there will be coordination between market management, regular price monitoring and implementation of related laws. We believe, government will no more allow the 'syndicates' to take an upper hand.



Needs be mentioned, in our country, in keeping with the pace of government steps, criminals also change their strategies. Government authorities must remain on high alert to outsmart dubious syndicates toying with people's hard earned money.

