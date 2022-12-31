Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 31 December, 2022, 8:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Faridpur woman earning Tk 1 lakh per month from vermicompost

Published : Saturday, 31 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Faridpur woman earning Tk 1 lakh per month from vermicompost

Faridpur woman earning Tk 1 lakh per month from vermicompost

FARIDPUR, Dec 30: Once Tania Parvin, and her four-member family, had to struggle to make ends meet. One day she saw a video on YouTube on how to make vermicompost at home, and her journey to economic emancipation started.
With the help of the local Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), she began her production with a three-ring slab in 2017 after receiving training. Gradually her production expanded.
"Twelve to 15 tons of fertilizer is produced from my 36 units every month. I had only 12 units in the beginning. The retail price per kg is Tk 15 and the wholesale price is TK12," she said.
She now earns Tk 100,000 per month by producing the organic fertilizer.
Tania is now selling this fertilizer in various parts of the country. She said, the demand for this fertilizer is increasing by the day.
"My fertilizer has grown in popularity. I'm also selling it in various parts of the country. My husband is very supportive," she said.
Inspired by her, many women from Faridpur district started producing the fertilizer at home and are making a good living.
"Many women are now coming to me to learn how to make organic fertilizer", she added.
This organic fertilizer refreshes the soil, has no side effects, and is cheap. It's quite popular among the local farmers now.
Farmers from different areas buy the fertilizer from Tania. She also educates them on how to cultivate with this natural fertilizer.
Nazrul Islam, a farmer from Ambikapur village, said that the price of organic fertilizer is lower than that of chemical fertilizers in the market.
"As it doesn't damage the soil, we have started using organic fertilizer. I am seeing good results. It also improves soil fertility," the farmer observed.
Zafar Khan, counselor of ward no.1 of the municipality, said "Tania had struggled a lot. We welcome her initiative. Five-six people are now working with her. She is contributing to alleviating poverty as well."
Faridpur Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Anwar Hossain said, "We have supported her in a number of ways. I occasionally visit her farm and offer advice. Following in her footsteps, many people have begun producing this organic fertilizer."
In nine upazilas of the district, at least 1,300 people - mostly women - are currently involved in the production of vermicompost, according to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Faridpur. Each year, they produce 151 tonnes of vermicompost.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RMU formulates special roadmap to cut session jam
Dhaka again tops list of cities with most polluted air
Faridpur woman earning Tk 1 lakh per month from vermicompost
BD reports zero C-19 death, 13 positive cases
Literary fair-2022 begins in Netrakona
4 northern districts shiver as mild cold wave rolls in
The left Ganatantrik Jote forms a human chain in front of National Press Club
RMP seeks journo support for building crime-free society


Latest News
China appoints its US envoy Qin Gang as new Foreign Minister
Suu Kyi jailed for total of 33 years
StanChart Saadiq Bangladesh recognised as "Islamic Banking Window of the Year"
Hasina govt established rule of law in the country: Anisul Huq
Putin tells Xi he wants to ramp up military cooperation
One killed in a clash over disputed land in Pabna
BNP, 32 parties stage huge showdowns in Dhaka as collective movement takes shape
Dengue in Bangladesh: 14 new patients hospitalised in 24hrs
PM Hasina consoles her Indian counterpart over mother's death
23 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Most Read News
China appoints its US envoy Qin Gang as new Foreign Minister
BNP complains to foreigners, but they don't control votes: Quader
Clashes break out between Jamaat and police in Dhaka
Ganatantra Mancha announces nationwide sit-in for January 11
BNP announces countrywide mass sit-in for January 11
Pele 'immortal', says football's ruling body FIFA
Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 7 more years as secretive trials end
Motorcyclist killed being hit by covered van in Ctg
PM Hasina consoles her Indian counterpart over mother's death
BNP, 32 parties stage huge showdowns in Dhaka as collective movement takes shape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft