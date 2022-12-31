

Faridpur woman earning Tk 1 lakh per month from vermicompost

With the help of the local Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), she began her production with a three-ring slab in 2017 after receiving training. Gradually her production expanded.

"Twelve to 15 tons of fertilizer is produced from my 36 units every month. I had only 12 units in the beginning. The retail price per kg is Tk 15 and the wholesale price is TK12," she said.

She now earns Tk 100,000 per month by producing the organic fertilizer.

Tania is now selling this fertilizer in various parts of the country. She said, the demand for this fertilizer is increasing by the day.

"My fertilizer has grown in popularity. I'm also selling it in various parts of the country. My husband is very supportive," she said.

Inspired by her, many women from Faridpur district started producing the fertilizer at home and are making a good living.

"Many women are now coming to me to learn how to make organic fertilizer", she added.

This organic fertilizer refreshes the soil, has no side effects, and is cheap. It's quite popular among the local farmers now.

Farmers from different areas buy the fertilizer from Tania. She also educates them on how to cultivate with this natural fertilizer.

Nazrul Islam, a farmer from Ambikapur village, said that the price of organic fertilizer is lower than that of chemical fertilizers in the market.

"As it doesn't damage the soil, we have started using organic fertilizer. I am seeing good results. It also improves soil fertility," the farmer observed.

Zafar Khan, counselor of ward no.1 of the municipality, said "Tania had struggled a lot. We welcome her initiative. Five-six people are now working with her. She is contributing to alleviating poverty as well."

Faridpur Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Anwar Hossain said, "We have supported her in a number of ways. I occasionally visit her farm and offer advice. Following in her footsteps, many people have begun producing this organic fertilizer."

In nine upazilas of the district, at least 1,300 people - mostly women - are currently involved in the production of vermicompost, according to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Faridpur. Each year, they produce 151 tonnes of vermicompost. -UNB











