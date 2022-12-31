RMU formulates special roadmap to cut session jam

RAJSHAHI, Dec 30: Rajshahi Medical University (RMU) has formulated a special roadmap aimed at cutting the session jam making its around 10,000 students of 73 institutions delighted.

As part of the roadmap, final examinations of MBBS, BDS and B. Sc in Nursing began. Apart from this, a memorandum of understanding was signed between RMU and Erasmus University in the Netherlands aimed at enhancing competence of doctors and nurses last month.

RMU Vice-Chancellor Prof AZM Mustaque Hossain said they have already adopted need-based programmes for removing session jam through formulation of the roadmap.

Results of the examinations are prepared through coding and decoding methods as the RMU has been conducting MBBS, BDS, BSc in Nursing, BSc in Physiotherapy and Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) courses since the 2017-18 academic session successfully.

He said around 12,000 students are being admitted to 80 medical, nursing, dental colleges and other institutions under RMU's jurisdiction every year.

There are 74 affiliated institutions, including 13 government and 13 non-government medical colleges, two government and five non-government dental colleges, six government and 31 non-government nursing colleges, one government and two non-government institutes of health technology and Hamdard Unani Medical College and Hospital under the university.

"We have plans of launching post-graduation courses, including PhD, under the existing eight faculties of the university as soon as possible." Professor Hossain said.

All the existing public and private medical colleges, dental colleges, nursing colleges and institute of health technology in Rajshahi, Rangpur and Khulna divisions were brought under the jurisdiction of RMU. -BSS