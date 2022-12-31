Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 31 December, 2022, 8:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

RMP seeks journo support for building crime-free society

Published : Saturday, 31 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

RAJSHAHI, Dec 30: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) sought all-out cooperation from journalists   to combat all sorts of   crimes, especially abuse of drugs and  its trafficking and trading.
 Integrated efforts of police and media personnel could be the best way of building a crime-free society which is very important for supplementing the government efforts of taking the country forward.
 The observations came at a view-sharing meeting with RMP high officials and journalists on the occasion of joining the newly appointed RMP Commissioner Anisur Rahman.  
 RMP Commissioner Anisur Rahman addressed the meeting held at his office conference hall as focal person, while Additional Commissioners Faruk Hossain, Bijoy Basa and Samsun Naher and Deputy Commissioners Shaifuddin Shaheen and Al Mamun were present.
 Commissioner Rahman urged the journalists to do constructive criticism so that they can get scopes of self-rectification that is very much crucial for boosting professionalism among police.
He said they are intended to infuse dynamism into the activities of the cyber crime unit, operation control and monitoring centre and digital forensic laboratory for combating all sorts of crimes.
Various issues like drug trafficking, social crimes, terrorism, extortion, bit and community policing, traffic-jam, juvenile crimes and police-journalists relationship were discussed elaborately devising ways and means on how to check the crimes effectively.    
Crime-free society, particularly free from drug addiction, must be restored at any cost to protect people and the young generation from the consequences of deadly aggression.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RMU formulates special roadmap to cut session jam
Dhaka again tops list of cities with most polluted air
Faridpur woman earning Tk 1 lakh per month from vermicompost
BD reports zero C-19 death, 13 positive cases
Literary fair-2022 begins in Netrakona
4 northern districts shiver as mild cold wave rolls in
The left Ganatantrik Jote forms a human chain in front of National Press Club
RMP seeks journo support for building crime-free society


Latest News
China appoints its US envoy Qin Gang as new Foreign Minister
Suu Kyi jailed for total of 33 years
StanChart Saadiq Bangladesh recognised as "Islamic Banking Window of the Year"
Hasina govt established rule of law in the country: Anisul Huq
Putin tells Xi he wants to ramp up military cooperation
One killed in a clash over disputed land in Pabna
BNP, 32 parties stage huge showdowns in Dhaka as collective movement takes shape
Dengue in Bangladesh: 14 new patients hospitalised in 24hrs
PM Hasina consoles her Indian counterpart over mother's death
23 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Most Read News
China appoints its US envoy Qin Gang as new Foreign Minister
BNP complains to foreigners, but they don't control votes: Quader
Clashes break out between Jamaat and police in Dhaka
Ganatantra Mancha announces nationwide sit-in for January 11
BNP announces countrywide mass sit-in for January 11
Pele 'immortal', says football's ruling body FIFA
Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 7 more years as secretive trials end
Motorcyclist killed being hit by covered van in Ctg
PM Hasina consoles her Indian counterpart over mother's death
BNP, 32 parties stage huge showdowns in Dhaka as collective movement takes shape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft