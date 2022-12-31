Video
Saturday, 31 December, 2022
Literary fair-2022 begins in Netrakona

Published : Saturday, 31 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

NETRAKONA, Dec 30: A two-day "district literary fair-2022" began at local public hall here on Friday.
Netrakona district administration in cooperation with cultural affairs ministry and Bangla academy organized the fair.
State minister for cultural affairs K M Khalid, MP, formally inaugurated the fair as chief guest with deputy commissioner Anjana Khan Mojlish in the chair.
Speaking on the occasion, the state minster called for flourishing native culture across the country.
"The present government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has already taken many programmes to preserve our native cultural heritage and literary works," he said.
The function was addressed, among others, by AL cultural affairs secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, MP, former secretary Uzzal Bikash Dutta and joint secretary of the ministry of cultural affairs Mohammad Shamim Khan.     -BSS


