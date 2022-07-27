UGC instructs public univs to cut cost

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed the public universities in the country to prepare the budget appropriately for the fiscal year 2022-23 following the government's cost reduction circular.

Besides, instructions have been given to upload the prepared annual purchase plan in the APA software by July 31.

This directive was given

in a recent meeting titled 'Budget Implementation Plan' along with the circulars/orders/disciplines issued by the government for proper utilisation of the allocated budget in the public universities.

Prof Md Abu Taher, member of finance and accounting department of UGC, Director of finance and accounting department of the commission (additional duties) Md Shah Alam, Deputy Director of Budget Branch Hafizur Rahman and others participated the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Prof Abu Taher said the regulations and circulars/orders issued by the government should be followed in the implementation of the budget of the public universities.

As a part of spending cuts, the government has issued several directives in the budget implementation for the financial year 2022-23. In terms of spending money, all these government guidelines should be followed.

Earlier in a meeting, it was informed that the purchase of all types of vehicles as new/replacement in public universities would be stopped. The universities were instructed to cut cost to 50 per cent that were allocated to be spent for entertainment purposes, computers and accessories, electrical equipments, furniture, considering only the essential areas. In case of training in the country, a maximum of 50 per cent of the amount, allocated to the training sector, can be spent. Besides, a maximum of 80 per cent of the allocated amount can be spent in petrol, oil, lubricants, gas and fuel sectors. Side by side, 25 per cent of the money, allocated to the power sector, should be saved.

No money can be spent as honorarium in Departmental Special Project Evaluation Committee (DSPEC) meetings.

