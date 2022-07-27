Govt's increasing demand of bank loan to create instability: Experts

The government borrowed some Tk 26,450 in first 11 months of the fiscal year of 2021-22, it has borrowed Tk 46,300 crore in June, the last month of the previous fiscal year as loan to meet up its expenditure amid the price hike of fuel and food in the international market due to Russia-Ukraine war and its operational costs.

In this situation, economists opined that the increasing demand of government's loan has created pressure in the banking sector. Same time, it would create obstacle in the employment sector as the entrepreneurs as well as the export oriented businessmen will not get loan services from the banks due to the pressure. It would create instability in the country's economy.

Experts say the banking sector is facing many problems due to huge loans from the government in the last few years. If the government continues borrowing huge amounts from banks to minimize the current budget deficit for the ongoing fiscal year, the banking sector will be destabilized.

Sources said that with high interest savings bonds, the government is leaning towards bank loans again. As a result, the government's bank dependence was low at the beginning of

the fiscal year. On the contrary, the government has paid the previous loan. From the beginning of the 2021-22 fiscal year from July 1 to June 30, the net debt of the government from the banking system stood at Tk 72,750 crore. In this case, the loan was Tk 26,450 in the first 11 months of the 2021-22 fiscal year. And in the last month of June, a loan of Tk 46,300 crore was taken.

In the main budget of the outgoing 2021-22 financial year, the government's net bank loan target is Tk 76,452 crore. In the revised budget, this target has been increased to Tk 87,288 crore.

The concerned officials say that the demand for money is increasing to meet the import expenses. Funds are also needed to continue development expenditure. However, domestic income is low against demand. So the government is leaning towards foreign loans and bank loans. The amount of government borrowing from banks has increased because the government has to pay a lot of interest when taking loans from savings bonds. However, if the government's bank debt increases, there is a danger that private investment will be hindered.

Former finance advisor of the caretaker government, Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam, said that the government's debt from the bank is not a problem at the moment. Towards the end of the fiscal year, expenditure on various development projects increased. Because, all the allocated money has to be spent.

Besides, the sale of savings bonds has decreased due to the reduction of interest rates and various strictures. The government is not getting loans from there like before; For this, the government is leaning on bank loans. The government should reduce dependence on savings bonds in terms of domestic borrowing. Otherwise the interest expense will increase, he added.

Sources said that the government borrows from domestic and foreign sources to meet the budget deficit. Among domestic sources, the largest borrowing is through the banking system and sale of savings bonds. The current budget of Tk 6,78,064 crore for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Out of this, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa has taken up the challenge of providing Tk 4,33,000 crore from the revenue sector. In terms of income and expenditure, the overall deficit is Tk 2,45,0 64 crore, which is 5.5 per cent of the total GDP. This deficit is higher than any previous year. The Finance Minister has to meet this shortfall through internal sources and foreign loans. As a result, there is a plan to borrow Tk 106,334 crores from the banking sector in the current fiscal year. This time, the government has planned to borrow Tk 112,458 crore from foreign dept and aid.

Former lead economist of World Bank in Dhaka office Dr Zahid Hussain said, the government's failure in achieving its targeted revenue collection during the last fiscal year, may have fuelled this increase.

"Due to poor revenue collection, the government is left with no other option but to borrow from scheduled banks," added Zahid.

Sources said that last fiscal year, the demand for government borrowing from banks was quite low. In the beginning, the government borrowed more from the bank than it repaid. But at the end of the fiscal year, when the situation is difficult in the management of expenditure, the government takes a large loan from the banking system.

The sources said, at the end of June 30, 2022 the debt status of the government from the banking system is Tk 2,74,864 crore. At the end of June 30, 2021 which was Tk 2,02,115 crore.

According to this, the net debt of the government from the banking system during the last fiscal year is Tk 72,749.45 crore. At this time Tk 31,403 crore was taken from Bangladesh Bank. And Tk 41,346 crore has been taken from commercial banks.













