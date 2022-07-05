Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 July, 2022, 2:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

10.39pc pass DU ‘Ka’ unit entry exam

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 356
DU Correspondent

The result of the 'Ka' unit under the supervision of Science Faculty of Dhaka University (DU) was published on Monday with a pass rate of 10.39 per cent.
DU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman unveiled the results at Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom on the campus at 12:30pm.
A total of 110,374 admission seekers appeared in the examination against 1,781 seats. Among the participants, 11,466 candidates passed the test.
Successful candidates have been asked to fill up their admission forms and subject preference lists within July 6 and July 21.
Within the same span of time, candidates can submit application to the dean office of the Faculty of Sciences for scrutiny of the exam script.
However, the results of the 'Gha' unit admission examination of the university will be published today.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Centre to open in Ukhiya to teach Rohingya children Burmese language, culture
A 50-year old man sets himself on fire in protest in front of the National Press Club
HC stays 200cr fine accepting appeal of Destiny MD Rafiqul
Flood rehab programmes demanded implementation  through local organizations
Vested quarter conspiring to oust AL govt: PM
Man self immolates in city
10.39pc pass DU ‘Ka’ unit entry exam
7 died in separate road accidents


Latest News
Cow rawhide price fixed at Tk 47-52 per sq foot
Saudi welcomes 1 million for biggest hajj pilgrimage since pandemic
Ukraine estimates cost of reconstruction at $750 bn
Driver’s throat-slit body found in Bandarban
Bodies of missing children wash ashore on Cox's Bazar beach
Four trawlers seized for defying fishing ban
Jamaat demands release of alem-ulemas
Last day of ticket sale, passengers flock at Kamalapur station
Two van drivers crushed under lorry in city
Water level of Jamuna starts receding in Sirajganj
Most Read News
School students among 16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal
Russian cargo ship detained in Turkey: Ukrainian ambassador
Sydney floods: Thousands ordered to evacuate
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
People stand next to a flooded petrol station due to torrential rain
Pacific Motors launches All-New Nissan Almera
Sri Lanka grinds to a halt as fuel reserves shrink
Realizing learners’ skills in English
Italian glacier collapse kills seven
Russia captures Lysychansk city, liberates Donbas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft