10.39pc pass DU ‘Ka’ unit entry exam

The result of the 'Ka' unit under the supervision of Science Faculty of Dhaka University (DU) was published on Monday with a pass rate of 10.39 per cent.

DU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman unveiled the results at Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom on the campus at 12:30pm.

A total of 110,374 admission seekers appeared in the examination against 1,781 seats. Among the participants, 11,466 candidates passed the test.

Successful candidates have been asked to fill up their admission forms and subject preference lists within July 6 and July 21.

Within the same span of time, candidates can submit application to the dean office of the Faculty of Sciences for scrutiny of the exam script.

However, the results of the 'Gha' unit admission examination of the university will be published today.












