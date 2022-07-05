Man self immolates in city

A businessman named Gazi Anis, 50 on Monday tried to commit suicide by setting himself on fire inside the Jatiya Press Club. It was learned that once he was the President of Kushtia district Chhatra League. The incident took place around 5:00pm.

Later, police from Shahbagh police station rescued him in a critical condition and admitted him to Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.

Anis tired to commit suicide as he did not get his dues from a company, said a friend of the businessman.

Gazi Anis is a resident of Panti village in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia. He is known as a contractor. He is the former president of Kushtia Govt College Chhatra League and he was the president of the district Chhatra League in 1993. He is also a former member of the district Awami League. Gazi Anis lived in a rented house in Kushtia. His family lives in Jashore.

SM Ayub Hossain, Resident Doctor at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said that 90 per cent of Gazi Anis's body has been burnt and his condition is critical.

Harun-or-Rashid, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Ramna zone police, said, "A man tried to commit suicide by setting himself on fire inside the Jatiya Press Club. Police rescued him and took him to hospital. However, we do not yet know the reason why he tried to commit suicide."

Mohammad Ali, a friend of Gazi Anis, said, "Henolux Company owes to Anis Tk1.26 crore. But the company is not paying the dues. He protested against the company by forming a human chain before, but in vain. Today he resorted to self-immolation." Our correspondent's attempt to contact the Henolux company officials for comment was not responded.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost In Charge Bachchu Mia said that various parts of his body including his face were burnt. He is undergoing treatment.











