Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 July, 2022, 2:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Man self immolates in city

Published : Tuesday, 5 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 301
Staff Correspondent

A businessman named Gazi Anis, 50 on Monday tried to commit suicide by setting himself on fire inside the Jatiya Press Club. It was learned that once he was the President of Kushtia district Chhatra League. The incident took place around 5:00pm.
Later, police from Shahbagh police station rescued him in a critical condition and admitted him to Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.
Anis tired to commit suicide as he did not get his dues from a company, said a friend of the businessman.
Gazi Anis is a resident of Panti village in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia. He is known as a contractor. He is the former president of Kushtia Govt College Chhatra League and he was the president of the district Chhatra League in 1993. He is also a former member of the district Awami League. Gazi Anis lived in a rented house in Kushtia. His family lives in Jashore.
SM Ayub Hossain, Resident Doctor at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said that 90 per cent of Gazi Anis's body has been burnt and his condition is critical.
Harun-or-Rashid, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Ramna zone police, said, "A man tried to commit suicide by setting himself on fire inside the Jatiya Press Club. Police rescued him and took him to hospital. However, we do not yet know the reason why he tried to commit suicide."
Mohammad Ali, a friend of Gazi Anis, said, "Henolux Company owes to Anis Tk1.26 crore. But the company is not paying the dues. He protested against the company by forming a human chain before, but in vain. Today he resorted to self-immolation." Our correspondent's attempt to contact the Henolux company officials for comment was not responded.
Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost In Charge Bachchu Mia said that various parts of his body including his face were burnt. He is undergoing treatment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Centre to open in Ukhiya to teach Rohingya children Burmese language, culture
A 50-year old man sets himself on fire in protest in front of the National Press Club
HC stays 200cr fine accepting appeal of Destiny MD Rafiqul
Flood rehab programmes demanded implementation  through local organizations
Vested quarter conspiring to oust AL govt: PM
Man self immolates in city
10.39pc pass DU ‘Ka’ unit entry exam
7 died in separate road accidents


Latest News
Cow rawhide price fixed at Tk 47-52 per sq foot
Saudi welcomes 1 million for biggest hajj pilgrimage since pandemic
Ukraine estimates cost of reconstruction at $750 bn
Driver’s throat-slit body found in Bandarban
Bodies of missing children wash ashore on Cox's Bazar beach
Four trawlers seized for defying fishing ban
Jamaat demands release of alem-ulemas
Last day of ticket sale, passengers flock at Kamalapur station
Two van drivers crushed under lorry in city
Water level of Jamuna starts receding in Sirajganj
Most Read News
School students among 16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal
Russian cargo ship detained in Turkey: Ukrainian ambassador
Sydney floods: Thousands ordered to evacuate
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
People stand next to a flooded petrol station due to torrential rain
Pacific Motors launches All-New Nissan Almera
Sri Lanka grinds to a halt as fuel reserves shrink
Realizing learners’ skills in English
Italian glacier collapse kills seven
Russia captures Lysychansk city, liberates Donbas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft