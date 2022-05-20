Student dies falling off university building in city

A 23-year-old student of a private university died falling off a building of the university in the city's Green Road area Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Imam Hossain, a student of University of Asia Pacific.

Police said Imam Hossain reportedly jumped off the sixth floor of the university building in the morning.

Later, he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where doctors declared him dead around 9am, said inspector Bacchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH outpost.

The body was kept in the hospital morgue for an autopsy, he added. -UNB











