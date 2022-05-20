Video
Friday, 20 May, 2022
City News

UGC formulates standard guidelines for ICT edn

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has formulated standard guidelines for skill-based education in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) at the undergraduate level of the university.
The copy of guideline was handed over to the UGC chairman Professor Dil Afroza Begum on Wednesday, said a press release.
The UGC concerned think that this guideline would be very helpful in updating the curriculum on CSE, IT, ICE, ICT of the university.
This guideline has been prepared in collaboration with Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) and JICA, a development agency of the Government of Japan.
The guideline has been formulated by a 7-member committee headed by UGC member Professor M Sajjad Hossain.
UGC, BCC and JICA are working together to create tens of thousands of IT engineers in Japan, increase the skills of IT engineers and raise awareness.
Professor Sajjad Hossain, Bangladesh Computer Council Director Engineer Muhammad Enamul Kabir, JICA Bangladesh Representative Hiroki Watanabe, BUET Professor Dr Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam and Director of Information Management, Communication and Training of UGC Mohammad Makshudur Rahman Bhuiyan were present at the guideline handed over ceremony, among others.
Dil Afroza Begum said there is no alternative to technology education if the young generation of the country is to be made suitable for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, so this guideline would serve as a benchmark for modern information technology education.
"If the information technology education curriculum is updated according to this guideline, the graduates of Bangladesh would be ahead in the global competitive labor market," she said.    -BSS


