

Flood situation worsens



City dwellers of the said areas have fallen into extreme difficulty following disruption of civic amenities due to flood water. Power supply has been severely disrupted. Roads and communication networks have been badly hit. However, we as a nation are not new to floods at any scale. Temporary shelters are regularly built when floods occur, but it is time to increase their numbers. Similarly, volumes of relief materials must be increased and stored in advance.



Reflecting back to the flood situation a couple of years ago, we urge the government to buckle up efforts and prepare for the worst case scenario. Back then floods were prolonged until mid-August, affecting over two and a half million lives.



In case the same situation repeats this year, flood-hit people in northern and north-western regions will have to go through immense sufferings. Therefore, ensuring adequate supply of food, pure drinking water and shelters are a must. Moreover, waterborne diseases will become a major concern in the affected areas, and especially if shelters are submerged. Special care needs to be taken for children , so to prevent them from drowning and not get infected with waterborne diseases.



We would particularly call on our flood and disaster management authorities to build adequate number of shelters in remote regions. There is no flood shelter in most remote regions, and government's relief assistance hardly reaches the victims there.



In order to minimise damage in food production, a damage control mechanism is markedly missing. It goes without saying how devastating floods, especially prolonged ones, can be for our farmers. And not to forget, during the prolonged floods two years ago crops worth Tk 350 crore had been damaged. A plan should be in place to provide farmers with seedlings immediately after the floodwater recedes and to compensate them for the crop loss.



As floods are turning to be more frequent and bigger in scale, we believe, it must be a priority for the government to strengthen its forecasting and prevention mechanisms. Moreover, adverse effects of climate change are turning recent floods to be unpredictable and longer in duration.



