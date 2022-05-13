Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 May, 2022, 8:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

SSC, HSC exams to cover all subjects in 2023

Published : Friday, 13 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185

The government plans to include all subjects in the exams for Secondary School Certificate and Higher Secondary Certificate in 2023, ending three years of coronavirus-induced suspension or curtailment of the tests.
The tests will be held on the rearranged syllabuses of 2022, according to a notice issued by Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee on Thursday.
The SSC exams of all subjects, except ICT, will have 100 marks. The students will have three hours to write the answers. The marks on the ICT test will be 50. SSC exams will have 100 marks in all subjects.
This year, the SSC exams are scheduled to begin on Jun 19 and HSC on Aug 22, four months behind the expected time as the students did not attend classes throughout 2021 due to the pandemic. The situation has now improved with no deaths from the disease reported for 21 days.
Religion and moral education, ICT, Bangladesh and global studies, and science tests will not be held for SSC this year. The students will be graded through subject mapping in these subjects. Subject mapping will also be used for grading HSC students in ICT.
The students will have two hours for the tests. Bangla Paper II, and English Paper I and II tests will have 50 marks. The written exams of the subjects with practical tests will have 45 marks.
The SSC and HSC exams were held months behind schedule in November and December last year due to the pandemic following the resumption of in-person classes. The syllabuses were shortened, while the tests were held on three elective subjects only.
In 2020, the SSC exams were completed before the coronavirus cases were found in Bangladesh. Though the HSC exams were to be held in April, the pandemic shut educational institutions in March. Instead of tests, the results of the HSC in 2020 were based on the student performances in Junior School Certificate and SSC exams.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
38 surrender, sent to judicial custody
Actress Samsunnahar Smrity, popularly known by her screen name Pori Moni
Dhaka seeks Seoul’s ‘extra initiative’ for Rohingya repatriation
Scientists unveil image of  black hole at Milky Way’s centre
51 Covid cases, no death in 24hrs
SSC, HSC exams to cover all subjects in 2023
Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed releasing fish fries in a pond
416 die, 844 injured in road accidents during Eid holidays


Latest News
Rifat gets AL nomination in Comilla city polls
3 killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka
Elon Musk says Twitter deal ‘temporarily on hold’
Slain Al Jazeera journalist to be laid to rest in Jerusalem
Ashutosh president, Sarwar secretary of LRF
Fish, egg, lentil, onion, garlic prices go up in market
Domingo emphasizes on playing well for full five days
Bangladesh reports 18 Covid cases
Two motorcyclists killed in Rajshahi road crash
Be ready for next polls, instead of dreaming about caretaker govt: Hasan
Most Read News
Russia threatens to retaliate as Finland seeks NATO membership 'without delay'
Destiny MD Rafiqul jailed for 12 yrs, Harun 4 yrs
No scope to take Hefazat’s statement lightly: Gono Commission
Bangladesh reports 51 Covid cases
Primary teachers recruitment test results published, 40,862 pass
Huawei Technologies willing to support RMG sector in renewable energy: BGMEA
Asian Games Hockey: Bangladesh reach semis beating Singapore 1-0
Sri Lankan president to appoint new PM, cabinet this week
North Korea reports 1st COVID cases, orders lockdown
Trader hoards 31,008 litres soybean oil in Bogura
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft