51 Covid cases, no death in 24hrs

The country recorded 51 Covid cases in 24 hours until Thursday morning which took the total caseload to 1,952,939.

With no new Covid death reported during the period for the 22nd consecutive day, the total fatalities from the pandemic remained unchanged at 29,127.

The daily test positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.51 per cent from Wednesday's 0.53 per cent as 5,697 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Wednesday, the number of cases was lower as 33 new cases were reported.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.22 per cent as 291 patients recovered during this period.

In April, the country reported only five Covid-linked deaths and 1,114 new cases, while 14,100 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.

Among the five deaths during the period, two were unvaccinated patients while three were vaccinated with two doses of the Covid vaccine.












