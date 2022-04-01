Bunsiness Events

Petrobangla Chairman Nazmul Ahsan inaugurating Mujib corner at the premises of Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) at Kawran Bazar in the capital on Thursday. Directors, senior officers and staff are present at the occasion.Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Chairman Md. Nasiruzzaman and Managing Director Md. Ismail Hossain cutting cake to celebrate the anniversary of BKB at Bank's board room on Thursday. Deputy Managing Directors Mir Mofazzul Hossain, Salma Banu and the General Manager (Admin) Md. Azizul Bari along with other high officials and staff are present on the occasion.