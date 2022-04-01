BD home-based women workers make big contribution to economy

Around two million people in Bangladesh are making significant contributions to the country's economy by doing different types of profitable work from their respective homes, and they are connected to the global garments supply chain.

According to the data of 2016 of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), of these two million home-based workers, around 18 lakh are women.

"These 18 lakh home-based women workers are making a huge contribution to the country's economy. They want recognition as workers, but most of them are not getting it," Occupational Safety, Health and Environment (OSHE) Foundation Executive Director Ripon Chowdhury said.

He said Homenet South Asia, a regional network of home-based worker organizations, conducted research in 2020 and 2021 on Covid-19 impact on women home-based workers in South Asia to know what type of effects the pandemic left on lives and livelihoods of these workers.

"The research showed that due to the pandemic, the employment, income, of these home-based workers went down. They started facing different crises including shortage of food. Their income came down to 41 percent, demand of their services and prices of goods produced by them decreased," OSHE Foundation Program Coordinator Asad Uddin, who was involved in those research, said.

But there is some good news for these workers as well. According to the sources of the Department of Labour, most of these home-based workers are small entrepreneurs and the government through Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) is providing them with different facilities and has taken initiative for training.

Department of Labour sources said the authorities are providing proper labour services as per all the acts and rules. As many as 14,494 people were given training for developing human resources.

The sources said the government has raised a fund for the welfare of the laborers working in both formal and informal sectors under Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation (BLWF).

Around Taka 39.47 crore was distributed among 10,640 laborers till November 2021 for treatment, while around Taka 4.68 crore has been distributed among 1,277 children of laborers for their education, and around Taka 5.81 crore has been given to the families of 675 dead laborers.

Coalition for the Urban Poor (CUP), a networking and advocacy organization of national and international NGOs that work for the urban poor, Executive Director Khandaker Rebeka Saniat said the laborers of this informal sector have made huge contributions to the country's economy.

Trinamool Nari Uddokta Society chief executive officer Himangshu Mitro said due to problems in local and global garments supply chain, work and income of these informal sector laborers decreased a lot. Almost 90 percent of the Dhaka-based workers, who took part in a research in this regard, had no work at all during the lockdown in 2020. -BSS









