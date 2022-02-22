SSC, HSC exams in June, August

National Curriculum and Textbook Board has re-revised the syllabuses of Bangla second, English first and second papers of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams after more editing.

The Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board issued a notification on Sunday in this regard.

Besides, the SSC and HSC exams of 2022 will be held in June and August

respectively, it said.

On February 17, Education Minister Dipu Moni hinted at the possibility of holding this year's SSC and equivalent examinations and HSC and equivalent examinations between June and August.

"Exams will be held with shortened syllabus. Curtailing of subjects for the will be decided after the dates are finalised," she said.

According to the government's academic calendar, SSC examinations are held from February 1 and HSC examinations from April 1 every year. However, these exams were not held in time in the past two years due to Covid-19 pandemic. -UNB





