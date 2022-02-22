Visitors swarm Book Fair on Amar Ekushey



Young book lovers crowd a stall at Amar Ekushey Book Fair at Suhrawardy Udyan on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Visitors had to face difficulties due to overwhelming crowd of people at the entrances to and exits from the venue.

A visitor needed at least ten minutes to enter the fair through the gates yesterday evening whereas it took less than a minute to enter the venue on previous days.

A number of visitors were even hurt while hurdling to enter the venues and coming out through exit gates made of tins and bamboos specially in the western side of Suhrawardy Udyan adjacent to Dhaka University (DU) TSC.

Later, some policemen removed three to four parts of the fence made of tin and bamboo to make room for the visitors to enter and exit.

Movement of visitors came to a standstill at the venues. A visitor could hardly move to different stalls due to the crowd.

It is learnt that most of the visitors came to the fair after paying homage at the Central Shaheed Minar on

the DU campus, located at a close distance from the Bangla Academy and Suhrawardy Udyan.

People of all ages were seen in the fair ground. Most of the female visitors wore Sarees and male visitors wore Punjabis.

Talking to a large number of sale representatives of various stalls, it is learnt that the amount of sales was poor compared to the presence of visitors.

"Most visitors just come to visit the fair, not to buy books," said a stall attendant of Abishkar Prokashon, mentioning it has also a positive side as "visiting book fairs, browsing books and meeting writers accelerate tendency to read books."

Marking the International Mother Language Day and Martyrs Day, the Bangla Academy held a lecture series titled "Fire Dekha: Amader Vasha Andolon" at the premises of the academy at 4:00 pm.

On the day, 224 new titles were launched while a total of 409 publications arrived on the last three days till February 20.

The fair remains open from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm on the weekdays. On holidays and weekends, it starts at 11:00 pm and closes at 9:00 pm while the visitors will be allowed to visit the fair from 8:00am to 9:00pm on government holidays.









