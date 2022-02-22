Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 4:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Visitors swarm Book Fair on Amar Ekushey

Published : Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
DU Correspondent

Young book lovers crowd a stall at Amar Ekushey Book Fair at Suhrawardy Udyan on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Young book lovers crowd a stall at Amar Ekushey Book Fair at Suhrawardy Udyan on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

On the seventh consecutive day of Amar Ekushey Book Fair on Monday, every inch of the venues at Bangla Academy premises and Suhrawardy Udyan was swarmed by visitors as it was a public holiday.
Visitors had to face difficulties due to overwhelming crowd of people at the entrances to and exits from the venue.
A visitor needed at least ten minutes to enter the fair through the gates yesterday evening whereas it took less than a minute to enter the venue on previous days.
A number of visitors were even hurt while hurdling to enter the venues and coming out through exit gates made of tins and bamboos specially in the western side of Suhrawardy Udyan adjacent to Dhaka University (DU) TSC.
Later, some policemen removed three to four parts of the fence made of tin and bamboo to make room for the visitors to enter and exit.
Movement of visitors came to a standstill at the venues. A visitor could hardly move to different stalls due to the crowd.
It is learnt that most of the visitors came to the fair after paying homage at the Central Shaheed Minar on
the DU campus, located at a close distance from the Bangla Academy  and Suhrawardy Udyan.
People of all ages were seen in the fair ground. Most of the female visitors wore Sarees and male visitors wore Punjabis.
Talking to a large number of sale representatives of various stalls, it is learnt that the amount of sales was poor compared to the presence of visitors.
"Most visitors just come to visit the fair, not to buy books," said a stall attendant of Abishkar Prokashon, mentioning it has also a positive side as "visiting book fairs, browsing books and meeting writers accelerate tendency to read books."
Marking the International Mother Language Day and Martyrs Day, the Bangla Academy held a lecture series titled "Fire Dekha: Amader Vasha Andolon" at the premises of the academy at 4:00 pm.
On the day, 224 new titles were launched while a total of 409 publications arrived on the last three days till February 20.
The fair remains open from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm on the weekdays. On holidays and weekends, it starts at 11:00 pm and closes at 9:00 pm while the visitors will be allowed to visit the fair from 8:00am to 9:00pm on government holidays.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kremlin says 'premature' to organise Biden-Putin summit on Ukraine
First Muslim judge in Israeli Supreme Court
Amid row over hijab, Amit Shah prefers school uniforms to religious attire
BCL infighting at Shaheed Minar: 1 injured
Razzaque urges developed countries to establish climate justice
Passenger vessels suspended: 4,000 tourists stranded at St Martin's island
BCL central leadership treading path set by their predecessors
Covid: 9 more die, 1,951 new cases in 24 hours


Latest News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Putin considers independence in 2 Ukraine areas
Shahriar meets Lekhi in Delhi
Child drowns in Kurigram pond
Sunamganj man dies allegedly in police custody, protesters block road
3 arrested with phensedyl in Bogura
Nation recalls language heroes
High schools, colleges, varsities reopen Tuesday
Ganga water sharing accord stood test of time: Shringla
Munim, Yasir named in Tigers T20 squad for Afghanistan series
Most Read News
Rocket to crash into Moon on March 4
Iran president makes maiden Gulf trip
Dhaka North City Corporation operates the modern truck-mounted
Data leak reveals details on 30,000 of Swiss bank’s clients
Australia's border reopens 1st time in nearly 2 yrs
Three killed in Iranian jet fighter crash
Siblings burnt to death in M'singh gas cylinder explosion
As part of the joint 'Exercise Cope South-2022'
Intel shows Russia gave orders to 'attack' Ukraine: US media
Bangladesh reports 1,951 cases, nine deaths from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft