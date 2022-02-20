Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 7:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid: Deaths drop to 13, cases 2,150 in 24hrs

Positivity rate 8.71pc

Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded 13 more Covid-linked deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday. The death tally stands at 28,944. Some 2,150 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,931,304.
Besides, 7,478 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,745,332 and overall recovery rate at 90.37
per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    The country logged positivity rate of  8.71 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.65 per cent and the death rate at 1.50 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 24,698 samples.
Of the 13 deceased, seven were male and six were female. Of them, five were from Dhaka, four from Chattogram, one each from Rajshahi, Khulna, Barisal and Rangpur divisions.
The cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 jumped to 106 in the country, with 37 more infections being detected till Sunday, according to GISAID, a primary source that provides open access to genomic data of coronavirus.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.8 million lives and infected over 412 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 333 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Putin launches N-drills as US warns of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Six-tier security cordon placed around Shaheed Minar: DMP
West voices fears of Russia-China axis
Three suspects arrested from Dhaka, Sunamganj
Police move to cancel IGP's Germany tour amid social media backlash
Climate change research given top priority: Shahab Uddin
Search Panel shortlists 20 candidates
Covid: Deaths drop to 13, cases 2,150 in 24hrs


Latest News
IsDB to provide $56m to Bangladesh; agreement signed
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
BGMEA for promoting RMG industry globally
Search Committee finalises names of 12 to 13 individuals
Jubo Dal leader arrested for making FB post on IGP
TCB to sell 6 essentials to 1cr people at low prices in Ramadan
Belarus, Russia continue military drills north of Ukraine
BNP hatching conspiracy targeting next polls: Quader
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid
Covid positivity rate in Bangladesh drops to 7.82%
Most Read News
Kamala warns Russia of unprecedented sanctions
13 more die from Covid, positivity rate falls to 8.71pc
In-person classes to resume at IU Tuesday
Police SI killed being hit by vehicle on Dhaka-Ctg highway
Germany asks citizens to leave Ukraine urgently
Bangladesh now faces serious political crisis: Dr Kamal
Putin sees 'deterioration of situation' in east Ukraine
Putin to talk with Macron on Ukraine crisis: Kremlin
Covered van driver held with 1.33 lakh yaba pills
Global Covid cases surpass 421 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft