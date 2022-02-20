Video
Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 7:55 PM
EC Formation

Search Panel shortlists 20 candidates

Final list of 10 today

Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230
Staff Correspondent

The Search Committee, working on forming the next Election Commission (EC), on Saturday selected 20 candidates by shortlisting from 322 names at its fifth meeting.
The meeting, led by Appellate Division Justice Obaidul Hassan, was held at Supreme Court Judges' Lounge and the committee will sit another meeting today (Sunday) to finalise 10 persons out of 20.
Search committee members High Court Division Justice SM Kuddus Zaman, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman Mohammed Sohrab Hossain, former Election Commissioner Mohammed Sohul Hossain and Writer Prof Anwara Syed Haq were attended the meeting.
Another meeting was scheduled for 4:00pm on Sunday.
Cabinet Division Senior Secretary (coordination and reform) Dr Shamsul Arefin said, "During its fifth meeting, the committee today finalised 20 candidates and it will sit again tomorrow to finalise the names of 10 people."

The meeting began at 11:00am on Saturday to review the proposed names for Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners (ECs). Former bureaucrats, retired judges and retired army officers dominated the list.
Earlier, political parties, eminent citizens and individuals proposed 322 names for CEC and EC posts.
The Search Committee will make a list of 10 persons taking all the suggestions into account and will submit it to the President. Then, the President will select five names to form the next EC as per the law.
Relevant sources said that more than half of the names were shortlisted out of the more than 300 names submitted at the call of the Search Committee. There were two shortlists among the qualifiers. Among them, the nationally known and comparatively acceptable ones were placed in the first list. Their number was not more than 60 persons. On the other hand, relatively less well-known persons were placed in the second list.


