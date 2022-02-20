Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 7:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Munich Security Confce

Momen presses for $100 million annually

Climate change an existential threat: Speakers

Published : Sunday, 20 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 283
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen urged the international community to work hard this year to realize the Paris Climate Conference commitment on US$100 billion to be realized for climate action annually.
"Climate change posed a security challenge and
urged the global leadership to help forge international partnerships to ensure financing and technologies for climate vulnerable countries like Bangladesh," the Foreign Minister said.
Dr Momen was addressing a panel discussion on tackling the climate crisis at the 'Munich Security Conference' that began on Friday. The three-day Munich Security Conference kicked off in the Southern German city with the participation of the global leaders from both public and private sectors.
He drew attention to the possible consequences to be created by climate-induced displacements in different parts of the world.  Incidentally, climate change was identified as the top security risk among people polled for the Munich Security Index 2022.   
The speakers identified climate change as an existential threat.
Along with Momen, Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman, Principal Staff Officer, Armed Forces Division is also joining the Conference from Bangladesh this year, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.  
The Foreign Minister said most countries on the frontline of climate change had an insignificant share in carbon emission, yet suffered due to the global pollution caused by most G-20 countries.  
The Minister was joined by John Kerry, Climate Envoy of the US President, Franziska Brantner, State Secretary at the German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, and Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of UAE.  
The panel was moderated by Zanny Beddeos, Editor-in-Chief, The Economist and the scene was set out by Prof Dr Johan Rockstrom, Director of the Postdam Institute of Climate Impact Research.  
They expressed concerns over the current geopolitical tensions around Ukraine for its possible impact on energy security, leading to diversion of global attention from the climate crisis.
They underscored the importance of accelerating climate action from now on with respect for science, informed dialogue and pragmatism involving both the public and private sectors.
In a separate session of the Conference, Foreign Minister Momen also asked his US and German counterparts in the panel if they considered whether escalation of tension around Ukraine could adversely impact on the climate agenda.   
In a later session on the possible way out of the Covid-19 pandemic, Minister Momen reiterated the call for considering vaccines to be 'global public goods' and ensuring vaccine equity around the world.  
 In the presence of his counterparts from Canada and Sweden and Bill Gates, he stressed the need for transferring the technological know-how to developing countries like Bangladesh for vaccine production.   
At the end of the day, Minister Momen addressed a community meeting. Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Germany, among others, was present.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Putin launches N-drills as US warns of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Six-tier security cordon placed around Shaheed Minar: DMP
West voices fears of Russia-China axis
Three suspects arrested from Dhaka, Sunamganj
Police move to cancel IGP's Germany tour amid social media backlash
Climate change research given top priority: Shahab Uddin
Search Panel shortlists 20 candidates
Covid: Deaths drop to 13, cases 2,150 in 24hrs


Latest News
IsDB to provide $56m to Bangladesh; agreement signed
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
BGMEA for promoting RMG industry globally
Search Committee finalises names of 12 to 13 individuals
Jubo Dal leader arrested for making FB post on IGP
TCB to sell 6 essentials to 1cr people at low prices in Ramadan
Belarus, Russia continue military drills north of Ukraine
BNP hatching conspiracy targeting next polls: Quader
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid
Covid positivity rate in Bangladesh drops to 7.82%
Most Read News
Kamala warns Russia of unprecedented sanctions
13 more die from Covid, positivity rate falls to 8.71pc
In-person classes to resume at IU Tuesday
Police SI killed being hit by vehicle on Dhaka-Ctg highway
Germany asks citizens to leave Ukraine urgently
Bangladesh now faces serious political crisis: Dr Kamal
Putin sees 'deterioration of situation' in east Ukraine
Putin to talk with Macron on Ukraine crisis: Kremlin
Covered van driver held with 1.33 lakh yaba pills
Global Covid cases surpass 421 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft