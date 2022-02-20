Kichen market heats up ahead of Ramadan

The prices of some essential commodities have already started to rise with the month of restraint just a month ahead. The price of winter vegetables is this year is much higher compared to last years. The price of all vegetables, rice, pulses, onions and some other products are already unrestrained. Import-dependent products' price is also on rise.

As a result, the plight of buyers has turned endless. The government market regulator agency publishes daily market price lists. Looking at the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) the list of products on Saturday, it is seen that the prices of 18 out of 20 products have shot up in a week. These include rice, flour, soybean oil, palm oil, onion, chicken, beef, sugar, eggs, cumin, etc.

While talking to this correspondent yesterday, one Shihab Uddin, a consumer in the capital's Karwan Bazar said, "I bought onion four days ago at Tk 30 per kg. I bought it today for Tk 50. Traders have increased the price 1.5 month earlier as the demand for onion increases during Ramadan. They have been raising commodity prices for months on the pretext of rising fuel prices and rising commodity prices in the world market. If the market is not controlled now, the buyers will be more helpless in holy Ramadan."

The local onion season is not over yet. Last Monday, local onions were sold at Tk 30 to Tk 35. After three to four days, the price has increased by Tk 20 per kg. And the price of imported onion has increased by Tk 10 per kg from Tk 45 to Tk 50 which was available a few days ago at Tk 35 to Tk 40 per kg.

The Commerce Ministry has recently increased the price of bottled soybean by Tk 8 per liter in response to the demand of traders. One liter bottles are being sold in the market at Tk 168. Loose soybean and palm

oil are being sold at higher prices. In the retail market, open soybeans are being sold at Tk 155 to Tk 160 per liter and palm oil at Tk 150 to Tk 155 per liter.

A retailer in Karwanbazar said, "Some people buy half a liter of loose soybean oil, some buy one liter. As a result, there are more buyers of loose soybean oil than bottled soybeans. However, the supply is low; that is why the price of loose soybean is higher."

After remaining stable for a few months, the sugar market has started increasing again. The demand for sugar also increases during holy Ramadan. Last week, loose sugar was sold at Tk 75 to Tk 78 per kg. Now it is being sold at Tk 80 to Tk 82.

Three or four months ago, the price of broiler chicken rose to Tk 190 per kg. However, it is gradually declining and now it is being sold at Tk 155 to Tk 160 per kg with Sonali chicken at Tk 280 to Tk 300 per kg. Eggs are being sold for Tk 110 a dozen. The price of lentil increased for four to five months. In the market, the price of local lentil has increased by Tk 5 per kg as compared to last week.

Last week, local lentils were sold at Rs 110 to Tk 115 per kg, but now the price is Tk 120. The imported lentils are being sold at Tk 95 to Tk 100 per kg. Due to the increase in the market price, TCB has increased the price of the product in their truck by Tk 5 in the last three months and Tk 10 in two stages.

The demand for gram is usually high during Ramadan. Chhola is now being sold at Tk 75 to Tk 80 per kg. A month ago, the product was sold at Tk 65 to Tk 70. According to the Agriculture Ministry, the target for paddy production in the fiscal year 2021-22 has been set at 3.95 lakh tonnes. The yield has been good in Aman and Aus seasons. Rice has also been imported to keep the supply in the market normal. The food ministry says rice stocks are also at record levels. Till February 15, the stock of rice was 17.15 lakh tonnes. Even the price has not come down. The price of coarse rice in the market is now Tk 52 to Tk 55. Miniket rice is being sold at Tk 72 to Tk 75 per kg and Nazirshail at Tk 70 to Tk 74 per kg.

Golam Rahman, president of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), said, "Everyone's back is against the wall. Those who go to the market and feel helpless, all of them have to be vocal. Otherwise the government will not listen.

He further said, "After a few days of increase in the price of goods, government officials and employees will demand increase in their salaries and allowances." The government may do just that. Ordinary people's income is not increasing. The trouble will be more for them. For that, we have to rein in the daily commodity market now."

The winter vegetable season is now at an end. This time the vegetable market was full throughout the season. Except for one or two, most of the vegetables are above Tk 40 per kg. The price of ladies finger has reached Tk 100 per kg. A cauliflower still costs Tk 40 to Tk 50. Radish is being sold at Tk 30 per kg. If you want to buy a pumpkin now the buyer has to pay Tk 60 to Tk 70.











