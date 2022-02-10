NU publishes degree 3rd year final exams results

The results of the third year examinations of degree pass and certificate course of 2019 under National University were published on Wednesday.

A total of 199, 000, 91 examinees (regular, irregular and improvement) appeared in the examinations in 701 centres of 1, 859 colleges across the country, said a press release.

The results will be available on NU's website WWW.nu.ac.bd/results from 8pm on Wednesday.

Anyone can search the results by sending SMS 'NU<space>DEG<space>ROLL No' to 16222.