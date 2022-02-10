DMP arrests 57 people for consuming, selling drugs

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested a total of 57 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the ongoing anti-drug drives in the capital during last 24 hours till 6am on Wednesday.

According to a release issued by DMP, as part of the campaign, police raided different areas under various police stations of the metropolis and detained 57 drug traffickers and recovered drugs from their possession from 6am of February 8 to 6 am on Wednesday.

During the anti-drug drive, police seized 497 grams and 60 puria (small packet) of heroin, 5.70 kilograms and 40 puria (small packet) of cannabis (ganja), 12,323 pieces of yaba tablets, 50 bottles of phensidyl, 36 liters of local liquor and 10 grams of ice (drug) from them, it said. -BSS









