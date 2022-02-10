Govt writes to political parties asking to name CEC, ECs

On behalf of the Search Committee the government sent letters to political parties asking for the names of the next chief election commissioner and other commissioners.

The letters were sent from the Cabinet Division to the office addresses and e-mails of registered political parties by noon on Wednesday.

As per the decision of the Search Committee, the Cabinet Division provided the secretarial assistance to the committee for completing the work of sending the letter.

It was learned that as per the recommendation of

the search committee, the work of sending letters inviting people from various organizations of civil society, journalists and professionals has also started. Although some letters have been sent to some people and it will take some time for the whole work to be completed, according to the Cabinet Division.

Asked who was receiving the letter, Shafiul Azim, Joint Secretary of the Cabinet Division, said, "In particular, those who have worked on elections, in the past, have talked about it, made recommendations, given advice - basically they are being invited. Sending letters to 60 people is time consuming. So some more time will be needed."

According to sources, the Cabinet Division has already completed the process of sending letters inviting some people. Among them are former Election Commissioner Brig Sakhawat Hossain, former Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University AAMS Arefin Siddique, Citizen for Good Governance (Sujan) Secretary Badiul Alam Majumder, Dhaka University teacher Asif Nazrul, Notable educationist Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, human rights activist and former caretaker government adviser Sultana Kamal, and local government expert Tofail Ahmed.

Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam said the search committee would hold three separate meetings with them on Saturday and Sunday.

After February 8 meeting, Cabinet Secretary Anwarul Islam outlined the committee's work plan and told journalists that proposals for names would also be sought from various professional organizations and others. They will also be able to make recommendations. The search committee will hold three meetings in two days next Saturday and Sunday with people from civil society, journalists and professional organizations.

Letters will also be sent to them, he said, adding that there will be two meetings on Saturday from 11:00am to 12:00 noon and from 1:15pm to 2:15pm. The next meeting will be held on Sunday at 4:00pm.

The Secretary said a preliminary list of 60 people has been made. Even then, if someone is left out, that issue will be taken into consideration. According to the Secretary, the office of the Cabinet Division will remain open till 5:00pm on Friday.

The term of the current EC expires on February 14. The term of the search committee is 15 working days.







