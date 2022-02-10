Workshop on univ teachers’  at BOU

A two-day workshop titled 'Roles, responsibilities and ethical principles for the university teachers organized by the Institute of Quality Assurance of Bangladesh Open University (BOU) concluded on the university campus in Gazipur on Wednesday.

A total of 60 teachers from six schools of the university took part in the workshop in two groups at the university's seminar hall and e-learning center, said a press release.

BOU Pro-Vice Chancellor (education) Professor Dr Mahbuba Nasreen delivered lecture on research methodologies, proposals and ethics while Treasurer Professor Mostafa Azad Kamal delivered lecture on the university teachers' morality, roles and professionalism in the workshop as resource persons.

The workshop was also featured with group works, public discussions, presentations, and question and answer sessions.








