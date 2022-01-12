C-19: NU calls all staff, students to get jabs  

Teachers, students, officers and employees of all the colleges affiliated to the National University (NU) have been asked to be vaccinated by January 15, 2022, says a NU press release. This is a matter of national importance and urgent consideration regarding public health, the release added.

Everyone asked to fill the information on the link-http://103.113.200. 28/student_covidinfo/and press submit.

The Principals of the affiliated colleges have been requested to ensure the completion of the data of their respective colleges.







