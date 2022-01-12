

JU professor Dr Forhad made MBSTU VC

A press release, signed by Noor E Alam, deputy secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Division of Education ministry confirmed the appointment on Monday.

According to the section 10 (1) of Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University Act 2001, Chancellor of the university Abdul Hamid appointed him for the next four years, the release said.

