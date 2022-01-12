Video
JU professor Dr Forhad made MBSTU VC

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 232
JU Correspondent

Dr Md Forhad Hossain, a professor of Statistics department of Jahangirnagar University (JU), has been made new vice-chancellor of Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University (MBSTU).
A press release, signed by Noor E Alam, deputy secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Division of Education ministry confirmed the appointment on Monday.
According to the section 10 (1) of Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University Act 2001, Chancellor of the university Abdul Hamid appointed him for the next four years, the release said.
President Abdul Hamid, also Chancellor of the university, may cancel the appointment any time if needed.



